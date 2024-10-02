Cole Family's Home Loss

The Cole Family has experienced a devastating loss from Hurricane Helene. This home was bought with over 20 years of savings and retirement only a month prior to Helene with the intent to be a part of their retirement plans. The water rose to over 5 feet into the home, completely destroying it. Their insurance is only covering some of the loss because of the circumstances and is leaving them $100,000 short of actually fixing it. The seawall is broken, the back deck was swept away and there has been extensive damage to the property as whole. Mark, who's been a longtime fireman flew out to Florida to check the damage and work on clearing out the house, working 16 hour days every day while missing work.

Additionally, the county is imposing some requirements to raise the house to a higher level to avoid flooding in the future which will be above and beyond the $100,000. If these requirements are not met, there is a likely chance the property will be condemned, leaving their family of 7 out all the money they've put into the house and significantly impacting their finances here at home moving forward. They have always been the family to help others in need. Now they need our help. Please dig deep and give what you can and extend your prayers for God's provision.



