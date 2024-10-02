The Forester Family in Swannanoa NC

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $21,407

Campaign created by Lauren Brouillette

Campaign funds will be received by Fred Forester

The Forester Family in Swannanoa NC

Hurricane Helene dumped unbelievable amounts of rain on my hometown of Swannanoa, NC. The town has been described as all but washed away.

Thankfully, my parents, Fred and Cheryl, and sister evacuated their home, a few hundred yards from the Swannanoa River, before the flood waters filled the house with over a foot of water. Everything on the first floor is soaked and covered in mud. 

If you’ve seen pictures online, you can get a sense of the destruction. Mine is among the few families of the community whose house may be salvageable, but it will take a long time and financial support, especially while neither of my parents are able to work at this time.

We appreciate any and all donations! May God return to you your generosity in kind and more.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers continue for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you all May God be glorified!

Susan Williams
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for your home-in-progress! God is good!

Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers & love

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Martha Chastain
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for provision and restoration.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying today that the Lord encourage you during rebuilding.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and praising God for how you are giving Him the glory during this hard season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sweetwater Church
$ 3900.00 USD
2 months ago

May this help in some small way to help rebuild your house and lives! Our church is praying for you am the way from Bonita, California a suburb of San Diego. Prayers for strength and healing, Pastor Chris and the entire Sweetwater Community Church

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wendy Barall
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers are with you and everyone who is dealing with the aftermath of Helene.

The Havican Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers to your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

K Downey and M Stewart
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Our hope and prayers are that you continue to be blessed with the resources to rebuild. Be safe and may the Lord be with your families as you make a full recovery from the damages.

Mona and Donna Jones GU
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We wanted to bless your family from our family in Guam. We hope this can help you in your recovery efforts!

Casey Slate
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo