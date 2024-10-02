The Forester Family in Swannanoa NC

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $21,407
Campaign funds will be received by Fred Forester
Hurricane Helene dumped unbelievable amounts of rain on my hometown of Swannanoa, NC. The town has been described as all but washed away.
Thankfully, my parents, Fred and Cheryl, and sister evacuated their home, a few hundred yards from the Swannanoa River, before the flood waters filled the house with over a foot of water. Everything on the first floor is soaked and covered in mud.
If you’ve seen pictures online, you can get a sense of the destruction. Mine is among the few families of the community whose house may be salvageable, but it will take a long time and financial support, especially while neither of my parents are able to work at this time.
We appreciate any and all donations! May God return to you your generosity in kind and more.
Prayers for you guys!
Prayers continue for your family
Prayers for you all May God be glorified!
Continued prayers for your home-in-progress! God is good!
Prayers & love
Praying for provision and restoration.
Praying today that the Lord encourage you during rebuilding.
Praying for you and praising God for how you are giving Him the glory during this hard season.
May this help in some small way to help rebuild your house and lives! Our church is praying for you am the way from Bonita, California a suburb of San Diego. Prayers for strength and healing, Pastor Chris and the entire Sweetwater Community Church
My prayers are with you and everyone who is dealing with the aftermath of Helene.
Sending prayers to your family
Our hope and prayers are that you continue to be blessed with the resources to rebuild. Be safe and may the Lord be with your families as you make a full recovery from the damages.
We wanted to bless your family from our family in Guam. We hope this can help you in your recovery efforts!
