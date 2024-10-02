The Forester Family in Swannanoa NC

Hurricane Helene dumped unbelievable amounts of rain on my hometown of Swannanoa, NC. The town has been described as all but washed away.

Thankfully, my parents, Fred and Cheryl, and sister evacuated their home, a few hundred yards from the Swannanoa River, before the flood waters filled the house with over a foot of water. Everything on the first floor is soaked and covered in mud.

If you’ve seen pictures online, you can get a sense of the destruction. Mine is among the few families of the community whose house may be salvageable, but it will take a long time and financial support, especially while neither of my parents are able to work at this time.

We appreciate any and all donations! May God return to you your generosity in kind and more.