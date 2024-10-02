Helping the Drawdy Family with loss of everything

Hey everyone. I know we are all going through a lot right now with the devastation of this hurricane.

But I had a great friend of mine even without power her home caught fire yesterday and they lost everything they had. She lived there with her parents and 2 little boys. They lost their family pet (bird) because they couldn’t get it out in time. This is what she posted and the pics of the home. May I ask for some help to get them some stuff.? I will get sizes and all

For the boys as well as everyone.,and what’s needed but they can use anything. The cops and fire rescue are saying it was electrical but they had no power. Here is what she posted :





Today was definitely the HARDEST most Unexpected day ever as we watched our home with everything in it burn down to nothing. The fire marshall is going to investigate to find out the exact cause of this but please pray for our family as we are feeling the pain and devastation that we could have never imagined. God has Already blessed us in many ways and continues to pour his love on us but in a moment everything can change. Today we say goodbye to our family pet bird Jose with sadness in our eyes and heart. We also say goodbye to our home and everything we've worked so hard for - but God has blessed us as he paved the way for each of us to get out and far enough away from it to keep our safety first. The fire marshall believes that it was something electrical that started this even though we had no power but they will be calling tomorrow to talk us through all of this. Take a moment to thank God for what you do have! Even just being alive is a blessing