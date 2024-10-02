Help Us Recover After Hurricane Helene

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,580
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Parker
My name is Amanda and I'm a mother of 4 (12yr, 4yr, 3yr and 1yr). My husband and I live in the Savannah area and have been negatively impacted by Hurricane Helene this past week.
We were without power for nearly 5 days (thankfully, we had water restored within the first 24 hours). As a result, the entire contents of our fridge and deep freezer have been lost and we have to start over.
We have been down to 1 vehicle that doesn't fit our family of 6 and I was rear-ended in said vehicle (I was not at fault). While the car is driveable, we have to be strategic in every outing. We are down to one income as I am unable to work without a functional vehicle to complete the jobs I have as an independent contractor.
We are trying to raise money to help us recover from Hurricane Helene wiping out practically everything we had food wise for our family, in addition to pulling together enough money to find a larger vehicle to fit our whole family **and get me back on track with work**
Any help is greatly appreciated and prayers are always welcome. My family and I continue to pray as we go through this season.
"Be the rainbow in someone else's cloud." -Maya Angelou
We hope this helps your family recover. God bless you.
“Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Matthew 6:25-26 (ESV)
Prayers from Oklahoma City. Keep your head up. Stay strong. God is with you.
Hello, my prayers for you all. Please be well and take blessed care. "Psalm 93:4" "The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of many waters, yea, than the mighty waves of the sea." Bible - KJV Glory always to King Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Amen!
Hang in there for those children!!!
Im sorry this happened to you. God bless you and may you receive much help til you recover.
God bless
December 20th, 2024
Good morning everyone! I pray your holiday season is looking bright as we come to a close on 2024. I realize I haven't updated anyone on here as to how we've been doing so I'm going to try my best to do so now.
There have been several things that have happened since the hurricane. We are still trying to save up and find a bigger family vehicle. We had to put those plans aside for a moment as my father-in-law received a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer at the end of October and passed away the week before Thanksgiving. We traveled back to my husband's hometown for the services.
Now that we're back home and as Christmas draws closer, we've been taking the time to pray more as a family to find peace and clarity through this season in our life. We want to thank everyone who has helped, prayed, and reached out. Every single person has helped in ways we can't begin to express. We are truly blessed (even in this season).
We pray that everyone here has a very blessed Christmas and prosperous New Year.
October 16th, 2024
Well, things are slowly improving. We still have a long way to go and we still don't have enough to put a down-payment on a larger vehicle. However, we continue to pray and we know that God is so good. We are just going through the season on His time and plan for us.
We are slowly getting our food and pantry items replenished a little at a time. It will still take a while for us to get back our deep freezer supply, but we are so thankful for all the help and prayers that have poured in over the past couple of weeks. Every little bit helps and my husband and I (and our children) greatly appreciate it 🙏 ❤️
October 9th, 2024
We are slowly getting back to "normal". While we're still struggling/going through this season, we're just thankful and truly blessed 🙌
We want to give a huge shout out to everyone who has prayed for/with us and donated towards our goal to help us get back on track.
We still have a long way to go and Hurricane Milton is making its way across Florida. We pray that it will not cause as much damage (or cause such drastic power outages) this go around.
Thank You for everything. My husband, my children, and I are so grateful 🙏 Every prayer and donation helps.
October 5th, 2024
For anyone who has reached out and advised FEMA or Red Cross...this is what happened with me.
I contacted Red Cross and they informed me that they're not offering any financial assistance for loss of food.
In addition to that, I called in regards to my Homeowner’s Insurance. We have $1,000 deductible and we don't have coverage for loss of food or spoilage in our policy. We'd get a $0 payout (after we pay the $1,000 deductible) and it will still count as a claim and mess up our premiums when it comes time to renew our policy.
As for applying for FEMA: they denied our application and said I'd have to go through Homeowner’s insurance first.
Overall, we're on our own and none of the emergency funding programs are of any use to us. Please pray for us and all of those out there who are worse off than us in the aftermath of this hurricane.
Also, thank you so very much to everyone who has helped us and prayed for our family. It means so much to us and we greatly appreciate it.
