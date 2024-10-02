Help Us Recover After Hurricane Helene

My name is Amanda and I'm a mother of 4 (12yr, 4yr, 3yr and 1yr). My husband and I live in the Savannah area and have been negatively impacted by Hurricane Helene this past week.

We were without power for nearly 5 days (thankfully, we had water restored within the first 24 hours). As a result, the entire contents of our fridge and deep freezer have been lost and we have to start over.

We have been down to 1 vehicle that doesn't fit our family of 6 and I was rear-ended in said vehicle (I was not at fault). While the car is driveable, we have to be strategic in every outing. We are down to one income as I am unable to work without a functional vehicle to complete the jobs I have as an independent contractor.

We are trying to raise money to help us recover from Hurricane Helene wiping out practically everything we had food wise for our family, in addition to pulling together enough money to find a larger vehicle to fit our whole family **and get me back on track with work**

Any help is greatly appreciated and prayers are always welcome. My family and I continue to pray as we go through this season.