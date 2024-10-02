Supporting our cook Joseph Roma

I am reaching out today with a heartfelt plea on behalf of our beloved chef, Joseph Roma, who has suffered significant personal loss due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.



Joe, who many of you know for his dedication to our culinary department, lives in Dunedin with his aging father. Unfortunately, during the storm, an unexpected surge brought over 4 feet of floodwater into their one-story home. In a matter of hours, nearly all of their belongings were destroyed—furniture, appliances, clothing, bedding, and many personal items were lost to the rising waters. As you can imagine, the devastation of seeing your home and possessions disappear like this is unimaginable.



Although help from community resources and FEMA is on its way, it will take time, and the financial aid Joe will receive won't come close to covering the full cost of replacing everything they've lost. For now, Joe is staying here at The Preserve, waiting for a hotel voucher, which is expected to take 10–14 days to arrive. Thankfully, his father has been able to relocate with relatives in Orlando, but this has still been an incredibly trying time for both of them.



Joe is in urgent need of financial support to purchase daily necessities, replace essential items, and begin the long road of repairs to his home. We have set up a GiveSendGo account to help raise funds for Joe as he navigates this difficult time. Any amount you can contribute will make a difference and help Joe get back on his feet after this tragedy.



Joe has always been there for our community, and now it's our turn to be there for him. Please consider donating if you are able to assist in his time of need.



Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can help Joe rebuild and overcome this immense challenge.

Rhonda Coates, Executive Director

The Preserve at Clearwater








































