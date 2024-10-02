Supporting our cook Joseph Roma

Raised:
USD $5,565
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Roma
I am reaching out today with a heartfelt plea on behalf of our beloved chef, Joseph Roma, who has suffered significant personal loss due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
Joe, who many of you know for his dedication to our culinary department, lives in Dunedin with his aging father. Unfortunately, during the storm, an unexpected surge brought over 4 feet of floodwater into their one-story home. In a matter of hours, nearly all of their belongings were destroyed—furniture, appliances, clothing, bedding, and many personal items were lost to the rising waters. As you can imagine, the devastation of seeing your home and possessions disappear like this is unimaginable.
Although help from community resources and FEMA is on its way, it will take time, and the financial aid Joe will receive won't come close to covering the full cost of replacing everything they've lost. For now, Joe is staying here at The Preserve, waiting for a hotel voucher, which is expected to take 10–14 days to arrive. Thankfully, his father has been able to relocate with relatives in Orlando, but this has still been an incredibly trying time for both of them.
Joe is in urgent need of financial support to purchase daily necessities, replace essential items, and begin the long road of repairs to his home. We have set up a GiveSendGo account to help raise funds for Joe as he navigates this difficult time. Any amount you can contribute will make a difference and help Joe get back on his feet after this tragedy.
Joe has always been there for our community, and now it's our turn to be there for him. Please consider donating if you are able to assist in his time of need.
Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can help Joe rebuild and overcome this immense challenge.
Rhonda Coates, Executive Director
The Preserve at Clearwater
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Joe hope this contributes to your moving forward and rebuilding your life, home and knowing you have so many friends who care.
wishing Joe and his father all the best
God Bless
Blessing from one ALF owner to a hard worker.
God Bless
Well Joe I’ve known you a few years now and you’ve always been on top-keep smiling and continue cooking your special dinners! Send love thoughts and prayers.
Joe, our family is thinking of you during this difficult time. -Kim Lewis (Carol R.'s daughter)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.