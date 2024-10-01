Asheville NC Cleanup Fund

Hello friends,

We are heading to Asheville, North Carolina this evening to help with the cleanup from all the flooding they have received this past week.

Mifflintown Rentals was gracious enough to donate multiple track loaders, excavators, grapples, and etc. Along with the tractor and trailer to move all the equipment down to Asheville.

The closest fuel to Asheville is two hours away, so we will be taking a lot of extra fuel along down.

We are looking for people that want to help, but cannot make the but is willing to help pay for fuel & equipment expenses.

All contributions will go towards fuel and equipment expenses.

Thank you for all those who have contributed and may the Lord bless you!



