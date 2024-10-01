Campaign Image

Benaiah's NICU journey

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,305

Benaiah James Gage came into the world 5 weeks early. Unfortunately, he was born with a significant amount of fluid on his lungs and was unable to breathe at birth. Thankfully the incredible staff of doctors and nurses were able to get him breathing and stable. He is now in the NICU getting stronger everyday. His biggest challenge is getting the fluid off of his lungs so he can continue to breathe better. Doctors are still unsure what has caused the fluid but they are sending out labs to get a better idea. You can read more about the specifics of his journey on his Caringbridge here: Benaiah's Caringbridge 

In addition to the medical bills, Braylen was laid off at the end of August putting additional financial strain on the situation. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers for healing and health in all ways. Sending love

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys and hope adjusting at home has been great. Continued prayers for your precious boy! God is good all the time and all the time God is good!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your sweet family!

Todd Wilson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for continued growth!

Kane and Lexie Kelly
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for this precious family and so glad to hear you’re back home.

Kim and Brad Nelson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying you get to take your sweet boy home soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Grace and Ethan Brodrecht
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family.

Holly Vlach
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Constantly in our prayers

Holly Harris
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family and your sweet baby

Morgan Biddy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Constant love and prayers for healing, growing, and soon a safe trip home!

The Hines Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all!!

Larry Thompson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

McBeaths
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers for Benaiah and your entire family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying everyday for your family

Robyn Hollis Best
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you guys along with all the care givers helping you all through this journey

