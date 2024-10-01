Benaiah's NICU journey

Benaiah James Gage came into the world 5 weeks early. Unfortunately, he was born with a significant amount of fluid on his lungs and was unable to breathe at birth. Thankfully the incredible staff of doctors and nurses were able to get him breathing and stable. He is now in the NICU getting stronger everyday. His biggest challenge is getting the fluid off of his lungs so he can continue to breathe better. Doctors are still unsure what has caused the fluid but they are sending out labs to get a better idea. You can read more about the specifics of his journey on his Caringbridge here: Benaiah's Caringbridge

In addition to the medical bills, Braylen was laid off at the end of August putting additional financial strain on the situation.