Humanitarian Solidarity with Dr Cho Ayaba

Dr. Cho Ayaba's & Ambazonia's Legal Defense: Stand Against Injustice and Defend Freedom





Dear Friends, Supporters, and Advocates of Freedom,

We urgently need your support.





Dr. Cho Ayaba, leader of the Ambazonia War of Liberation and a tireless advocate for the rights of the people of Southern Cameroons, is facing a critical legal battle in Norway. Recently arrested by Norwegian authorities, his case has now been sent to court, and the fight to secure his freedom is more important for the freedom of Ambazonia than ever.





The fact that the Norwegian government has provided a legal counsel and would be taking care of the legal bills ensuing notwithstanding, it is but normal that Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas should have a team legal counsel who should strictly have obligations of rendering service to him and the people of Ambazonia.





Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas is only the physical contact by which the enemies of Ambazonia want to pass through to totally frustrate the wish of the people of Ambazonia for total independence and sovereignty. It is for this reason that it is better put that the arrest, detention and the trial of Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas - president of AGOVC/Leader of Ambazonia War Of Liberation in Norway is the arrest, detention and trial of Ambazonian and Ambazonians to stop their fight for liberation and total independence.

Consequently, it is incumbent on all Ambazonians and supporters of freedom and justice for all to support in the putting up of an independent legal team that will not only have as vision the defense of the leader of the war of liberation but, should also be able to articulate in whichever courts starting from Norway the truth about the history of Ambazonia and who the real orchestrations of the crimes against the people of Ambazonia are. This is a very material element in this matter.





Dr. Ayaba has dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, peace, and dignity for Ambazonians. His leadership in the struggle for self-determination has been a beacon of hope for millions. Now, he needs our support to defend himself in court and continue leading the fight for freedom.





Why We Are Raising Funds





Dr. Ayaba’s legal defense will be costly, as his legal team prepares to challenge the charges and ensure he receives a fair trial. Though his lawyers are working at reduced rates and contributing much of their time pro bono, the expenses for his defense remain significant. These funds will directly cover his legal fees, ensure his defense, and support the family during this period.





The Significance of Dr. Ayaba’s Case





The outcome of this case has far-reaching consequences. It is not just about one individual; it is about the future of the Ambazonian struggle. If Dr. Ayaba is silenced through this legal process, it will deal a devastating blow to the resolve of the Ambazonian people. His imprisonment would weaken the spirit of those fighting for freedom and embolden the government of Cameroon to continue its brutal repression against Ambazonians without fear of accountability.





Dr. Ayaba’s leadership has been central to the fight for self-determination. Silencing him would allow Cameroon’s ongoing brutality to persist unchecked and destroy the hope of millions who look to him for guidance and inspiration. Supporting his defense is not just about protecting one man but about safeguarding the entire movement for freedom and justice.





How You Can Help





Please join us in this fight for justice, human dignity, and freedom. Your donation will make a significant impact in this critical legal battle and help ensure that the people of Ambazonia continue their fight for self-determination.





On behalf of Dr. Cho Ayaba and all those who believe in justice, we thank you for standing with us.





Please share this campaign with those who believe in the cause of freedom, human rights, and justice.





Thank you for your support.