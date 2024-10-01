Humanitarian Solidarity with Dr Cho Ayaba

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $12,574
Campaign funds will be received by Martin Ayaba
Dr. Cho Ayaba's & Ambazonia's Legal Defense: Stand Against Injustice and Defend Freedom
Dear Friends, Supporters, and Advocates of Freedom,
We urgently need your support.
Dr. Cho Ayaba, leader of the Ambazonia War of Liberation and a tireless advocate for the rights of the people of Southern Cameroons, is facing a critical legal battle in Norway. Recently arrested by Norwegian authorities, his case has now been sent to court, and the fight to secure his freedom is more important for the freedom of Ambazonia than ever.
The fact that the Norwegian government has provided a legal counsel and would be taking care of the legal bills ensuing notwithstanding, it is but normal that Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas should have a team legal counsel who should strictly have obligations of rendering service to him and the people of Ambazonia.
Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas is only the physical contact by which the enemies of Ambazonia want to pass through to totally frustrate the wish of the people of Ambazonia for total independence and sovereignty. It is for this reason that it is better put that the arrest, detention and the trial of Dr Ayaba Cho Lucas - president of AGOVC/Leader of Ambazonia War Of Liberation in Norway is the arrest, detention and trial of Ambazonian and Ambazonians to stop their fight for liberation and total independence.
Consequently, it is incumbent on all Ambazonians and supporters of freedom and justice for all to support in the putting up of an independent legal team that will not only have as vision the defense of the leader of the war of liberation but, should also be able to articulate in whichever courts starting from Norway the truth about the history of Ambazonia and who the real orchestrations of the crimes against the people of Ambazonia are. This is a very material element in this matter.
Dr. Ayaba has dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, peace, and dignity for Ambazonians. His leadership in the struggle for self-determination has been a beacon of hope for millions. Now, he needs our support to defend himself in court and continue leading the fight for freedom.
Why We Are Raising Funds
Dr. Ayaba’s legal defense will be costly, as his legal team prepares to challenge the charges and ensure he receives a fair trial. Though his lawyers are working at reduced rates and contributing much of their time pro bono, the expenses for his defense remain significant. These funds will directly cover his legal fees, ensure his defense, and support the family during this period.
The Significance of Dr. Ayaba’s Case
The outcome of this case has far-reaching consequences. It is not just about one individual; it is about the future of the Ambazonian struggle. If Dr. Ayaba is silenced through this legal process, it will deal a devastating blow to the resolve of the Ambazonian people. His imprisonment would weaken the spirit of those fighting for freedom and embolden the government of Cameroon to continue its brutal repression against Ambazonians without fear of accountability.
Dr. Ayaba’s leadership has been central to the fight for self-determination. Silencing him would allow Cameroon’s ongoing brutality to persist unchecked and destroy the hope of millions who look to him for guidance and inspiration. Supporting his defense is not just about protecting one man but about safeguarding the entire movement for freedom and justice.
How You Can Help
Please join us in this fight for justice, human dignity, and freedom. Your donation will make a significant impact in this critical legal battle and help ensure that the people of Ambazonia continue their fight for self-determination.
On behalf of Dr. Cho Ayaba and all those who believe in justice, we thank you for standing with us.
Please share this campaign with those who believe in the cause of freedom, human rights, and justice.
Thank you for your support.
Until the kill every single Ambazonian, we will keep on defending ourselves!
Norway should release Dr Cho Ayaba .Thy should not be part of Genocidal government of Cameroon. The world has to stand up against injustice a d self defence is not a crime. Why is united nation not say any think about Ambazonian.
Truth cross the earth shall rise.
You can never force to govern a people. For this reason, Cameroun must maintain it border as it was during their independence of January 1960. And Southern Cameroons / Ambazonia was never part of Cameroun.
Dr. Cho Ayaba, "No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord. Isaiah 54:17
Stay strong. Ambazonia shall be free
They mistook a lion for a wet cat. It will devour all of them
Ambazonia shall be free
May God protect you as you stand for your people
We shall overcome!
Stay strong our leader
Give us freedom or death
Norway, please respect yourself and release Dr. Cho Ayaba immediately. There is no dirt on him, even if we give you 100 years to scan him with a laser, you will only find undiluted truth, love, peace, justice, freedom, liberation, wisdom and exceptional leadership. You have no case against him, and Cameroun has no valid case against him.
Dr Cho is a freedom champion for all Ambazonian ,defender of human dignity and must not be silent for standing on principles of of freedom for all mankind. Dr Cho embodies the aspirations of freedom Hungry people around the globe. We need him to complete his mission on earth.
Dr. Cho Ayaba has tirelessly advocated for justice, freedom, and the protection of human rights, and his detention poses a grave threat to these values. I respectfully urge you to release him without delay. Dr. Cho's work represents a peaceful commitment to human rights, freedom and his detention is both unjust and an obstacle to ongoing efforts toward stopping Cameroun’s genocide in Ambazonia
NORWAY #FREE DR CHO AYABA # FREEDOM TO ALL AMBAZONIAN PRISONERS SELF DEFENCE IS INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS
Freedom can only be delayed not denied. Freedom we seek, Freedom we must get. No one burn of a woman, can ever bury smoke. Be strong CIC; it's just a matter of time and we will be free. God bless.
