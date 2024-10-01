Supporting the surviving to thriving

Hello, my name is Lori, and my passion is supporting people in the community by helping them fulfill their basic needs and connecting them with Christ-centered programs and resources to go from merely surviving to thriving in a new, purposeful life.





Right now, we are raising funds for a kind and humble gentleman named Chris. For over three years, Chris has been homeless, living in a local Walmart parking lot. Despite his circumstances, he has become a beloved member of the community. His health conditions have worsened, and his situation has become critical. Chris’s condition is inoperable and potentially fatal if not properly managed, and he does not have any family to rely on for support.





Chris was once a brilliant sports car motor specialist and a hard worker. Unfortunately, due to his health, he can no longer work, and we are in the process of filing for any benefits he is eligible to receive. However, Chris urgently needs stable housing and consistent medical care to improve his quality of life.





Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference in helping Chris secure a home, receive medical care, and meet his essential needs. Every contribution counts, and we are incredibly grateful for any amount you feel led to give.





Please also consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. Spreading the word is a powerful way to help us reach our goal and provide Chris with the support he desperately needs.





Together, we can give Chris the stability and care he deserves.





Thank you for your generosity and for helping us restore hope and dignity to those in need.







