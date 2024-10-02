Campaign Image

Supporting the Fulmer Family

Aaron and Mykala have lost their little Hayden to a medical emergency.  

All donations are greatly appreciated and will go directly to Aaron, Mykala and Clyde to help pay medical bills, funeral costs and to help them get through this difficult time.

Hayden’s obituary:

Hayden Mae Fulmer passed away September 27th, 2024, welcomed home by our Lord.  Hayden was born to Aaron and Mykala Fulmer on February 13th, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She had a blissful smile that filled the hearts of everyone who was in her presence from day one. Beaming with a beautiful personality, Hayden was always on the go letting out giggles and smirks as she went. She was curious, joyful, and loved getting into mischief. Hayden and her big brother were raised and thrived in the mountains. Her activities consisted of going on hikes with her family, tending to the garden, playing with her cousins, eating off of other people’s plates, playing in her canoe sandbox, and sending herself down slides with confidence. The impact she made on Earth is truly legendary and will be treasured for eternity by the countless number of people who were blessed to feel her radiance. 

Hayden is survived by her loving parents Aaron and Mykala, and older brother Clyde Fulmer. Grandparents Kent and Jennifer Cope, Steve and Liz Fulmer, along with  many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Great Grandparents, God Parents, and many other loved ones. 

A memorial service will be held at Timberline Fellowship in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday October 8th 2024 at 10am. This is open to family and friends. 

Recent Donations
Nadine Hobson Grdparents
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so very sorry for your loss! Praying God draws you in so close to Him as you grieve for Hayden. May the hope of heaven and being with your sweet girl again bring you comfort!

Donell and Tanner Hunt
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending you and your family prayers!

Julie E
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I don’t have the words to express my sorrow for your loss. I pray God gives you strength through this and I truly believe your daughter is by His side watching over you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

May God give you peace in the time of sadness

Kendra and Heather
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Brian and Kelly Evans
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers everyday

Dan and Heather Testa
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Empire Carpentry
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

May our God bless you all with His unmatchable comfort, unexplainable peace, and immeasurable love as you navigate this season of loss.

Erica Waddell
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Brian and Trish
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Kasey and Ruby
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending our thoughts and prayers your way during this difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss.

Tom and Kara Hall
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Aurigemma Family
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet girl. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and yours during this most difficult time.

Kerry Kambich
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Debra Harmon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Will and Kelsey
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Cassie Sams
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Devin and McKayla Vise
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

