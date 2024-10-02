Supporting the Fulmer Family

Aaron and Mykala have lost their little Hayden to a medical emergency.

All donations are greatly appreciated and will go directly to Aaron, Mykala and Clyde to help pay medical bills, funeral costs and to help them get through this difficult time.

Hayden’s obituary:

Hayden Mae Fulmer passed away September 27th, 2024, welcomed home by our Lord. Hayden was born to Aaron and Mykala Fulmer on February 13th, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She had a blissful smile that filled the hearts of everyone who was in her presence from day one. Beaming with a beautiful personality, Hayden was always on the go letting out giggles and smirks as she went. She was curious, joyful, and loved getting into mischief. Hayden and her big brother were raised and thrived in the mountains. Her activities consisted of going on hikes with her family, tending to the garden, playing with her cousins, eating off of other people’s plates, playing in her canoe sandbox, and sending herself down slides with confidence. The impact she made on Earth is truly legendary and will be treasured for eternity by the countless number of people who were blessed to feel her radiance.

Hayden is survived by her loving parents Aaron and Mykala, and older brother Clyde Fulmer. Grandparents Kent and Jennifer Cope, Steve and Liz Fulmer, along with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Great Grandparents, God Parents, and many other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at Timberline Fellowship in Fort Collins, Colorado on Tuesday October 8th 2024 at 10am. This is open to family and friends.