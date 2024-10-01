Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $525
Campaign funds will be received by Kirsten Hill
Following is a video featuring the athletic facility renovated in 2022 which is slated for demolition under the Issue 14 plans.
CLICK HERE: Avon FB Locker Room transformation project - Elder
Issue 14 was placed on the ballot here in Lorain County, Ohio. It is a proposed tax levy for $90 million put on the ballot by the Avon Local School Board. The goal of this GiveSendGo campaign is to support the campaign to defeat Issue 14. The small team working on this campaign is ALL-VOLUNTEER.
Your donation will be used to print literature informing Avon property owners about Issue 14.
Thank you VERY much for supporting this effort.
(Funds are actually received by Citizens for a Better Avon, not Kirsten Hill personally. Citizens for a Better Avon is a local issue political action committee (PAC) filed at the Lorain County Board of Elections. Treasurer is Laura Chonko.
Reports are on file in the Campaign Finance Department of the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Kirsten Hill is the campaign and finance advisor / manager.)
Another option to donate is to the Venmo account @Citizens4Avon. CLICK HERE.
Thank you very much supporting this effort in any way you can. This campaign is exponentially less expensive than Avon property tax bills will be if Issue 14 is approved by the voters.
Keep it up!
$10 million dollars for a driveway is absurd! Stop this blatant money grab. This bond does NOT benefit education and has no correlation to improving grades!
Thank you!
Remember what the founding fathers thought of taxes!
Keep up the good work.
October 12th, 2024
This is an ALL-VOLUNTEER effort and we need your help to get the word out to voters. Call or text 440-201-2306 TODAY to find out how you can volunteer a couple hours to help out with the Vote NO on Issue 14 campaign.
It is greatly appreciated.
October 11th, 2024
Issue #14 is a NEW tax. It would result in a 10% increase in school property taxes. See the images below demonstrating all the taxes currently being assessed on Avon property owners and the amount of this NEW tax
Contact the campaign at 440-201-2306 if you would like more details.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.