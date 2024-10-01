VOTE NO ON ISSUE 14

THIS IS A NEW TAX.

THIS LEVY IS NOT FOR THE EDUCATION OF CHILDREN

THE PORTION OF OUR PROPERTY TAXES GOING TO SCHOOL WILL INCREASE BY 10%

WILL COST THE AVERAGE HOMEOWNER ~$25,000 OVER 37 YEARS

90 MILLION DOLLARS OVER 37 YEARS INCLUDES A 30 MILLION DOLLAR FRIVOLOUS ATHLETIC FACILITY THAT WOULD BENEFIT A VERY SMALL % OF THE STUDENTS

WILL DEMOLISH A BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HALF MILLION DOLLAR 2022 UPGRADE TO BOYS' LOCKER ROOM AT FOOTBALL STADIUM

Following is a video featuring the athletic facility renovated in 2022 which is slated for demolition under the Issue 14 plans.

CLICK HERE: Avon FB Locker Room transformation project - Elder

Issue 14 was placed on the ballot here in Lorain County, Ohio. It is a proposed tax levy for $90 million put on the ballot by the Avon Local School Board. The goal of this GiveSendGo campaign is to support the campaign to defeat Issue 14. The small team working on this campaign is ALL-VOLUNTEER.

Your donation will be used to print literature informing Avon property owners about Issue 14.

Thank you VERY much for supporting this effort.

(Funds are actually received by Citizens for a Better Avon, not Kirsten Hill personally. Citizens for a Better Avon is a local issue political action committee (PAC) filed at the Lorain County Board of Elections. Treasurer is Laura Chonko.

Reports are on file in the Campaign Finance Department of the Lorain County Board of Elections.

Kirsten Hill is the campaign and finance advisor / manager.)

VENMO available

Another option to donate is to the Venmo account @Citizens4Avon. CLICK HERE.

Thank you very much supporting this effort in any way you can. This campaign is exponentially less expensive than Avon property tax bills will be if Issue 14 is approved by the voters.











