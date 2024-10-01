Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $525

Campaign created by Kirsten Hill

Campaign funds will be received by Kirsten Hill

VOTE NO ON ISSUE 14

  • THIS IS A NEW TAX.
  • THIS LEVY IS NOT FOR THE EDUCATION OF CHILDREN
  • THE PORTION OF OUR PROPERTY TAXES GOING TO SCHOOL WILL INCREASE BY 10%
  • WILL COST THE AVERAGE HOMEOWNER ~$25,000 OVER 37 YEARS
  • 90 MILLION DOLLARS OVER 37 YEARS INCLUDES A 30 MILLION DOLLAR FRIVOLOUS ATHLETIC FACILITY THAT WOULD BENEFIT A VERY SMALL % OF THE STUDENTS
  • WILL DEMOLISH A BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HALF MILLION DOLLAR 2022 UPGRADE TO BOYS' LOCKER ROOM AT FOOTBALL STADIUM

Following is a video featuring the athletic facility renovated in 2022 which is slated for demolition under the Issue 14 plans.

CLICK HERE:  Avon FB Locker Room transformation project - Elder

Issue 14 was placed on the ballot here in Lorain County, Ohio. It is a proposed tax levy for $90 million put on the ballot by the Avon Local School Board. The goal of this GiveSendGo campaign is to support the campaign to defeat Issue 14.  The small team working on this campaign is ALL-VOLUNTEER.  

Your donation will be used to print literature informing Avon property owners about Issue 14.  

Thank you VERY much for supporting this effort.

(Funds are actually received by Citizens for a Better Avon, not Kirsten Hill personally.  Citizens for a Better Avon is a local issue political action committee (PAC) filed at the Lorain County Board of Elections. Treasurer is Laura Chonko.  

Reports are on file in the Campaign Finance Department of the Lorain County Board of Elections

Kirsten Hill is the campaign and finance advisor / manager.)

VENMO available

Another option to donate is to the Venmo account @Citizens4Avon.  CLICK HERE.  

Thank you very much supporting this effort in any way you can.  This campaign is exponentially less expensive than Avon property tax bills will be if Issue 14 is approved by the voters.





Derek Diaz
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep it up!

Mark Yourich
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Martin
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

$10 million dollars for a driveway is absurd! Stop this blatant money grab. This bond does NOT benefit education and has no correlation to improving grades!

35909 Ithaca Drive
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Remember what the founding fathers thought of taxes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep up the good work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Kirsten
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Volunteers NEEDED for this campaign

October 12th, 2024

This is an ALL-VOLUNTEER effort and we need your help to get the word out to voters.  Call or text 440-201-2306 TODAY to find out how you can volunteer a couple hours to help out with the Vote NO on Issue 14 campaign.  

It is greatly appreciated.

Update Volunteers NEEDED for this campaign Image
10% increase in taxes

October 11th, 2024

Issue #14 is a NEW tax.  It would result in a 10% increase in school property taxes.  See the images below demonstrating all the taxes currently being assessed on Avon property owners and the amount of this NEW tax

Contact the campaign at 440-201-2306 if you would like more details.

Update 10% increase in taxes Image

