Campaign Image

Support Utah copwatch legal fees

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $411

Campaign created by Jose Ramirez-medina

Campaign funds will be received by Jose Ramirez-medina

As you all know I've been falsely accused of a crime I didn't commit.I need help to hire a Attorney. To help me through this situation. Any donation will be gladly accepted. Thank you!

 

Recent Donations
Show:
The Vigilance Committee
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Please help our brother who has been charged with a crime for a constitutional protected activity

Kimberly Villanueva
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope they get what they deserve may God be with you and defeat this tyrans

Citizenswarfare
$ 86.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope this helps in the past I.have been harassed by DCS 27 times every case they opened against me including the Mesa PD have resulted in being unsubstantiated

Robert Dixon
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Bluegrass Audit
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

We hope you are out soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Bless you and yours.

Nazario Delacruz
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Go get em

Jamieson Gradert
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Dirty cops ordered around by corrupt officials.

Karen
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for you!

Mike T
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Utah Defender Justice
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Fight!!!!!

TheVigilance Committee
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Please everyone help where you can.He deserves our support ❤️

