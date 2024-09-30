Support Utah copwatch legal fees

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $411
Campaign funds will be received by Jose Ramirez-medina
As you all know I've been falsely accused of a crime I didn't commit.I need help to hire a Attorney. To help me through this situation. Any donation will be gladly accepted. Thank you!
Please help our brother who has been charged with a crime for a constitutional protected activity
Hope they get what they deserve may God be with you and defeat this tyrans
Hope this helps in the past I.have been harassed by DCS 27 times every case they opened against me including the Mesa PD have resulted in being unsubstantiated
We hope you are out soon.
Bless you and yours.
Go get em
Dirty cops ordered around by corrupt officials.
Prayers for you!
Fight!!!!!
Please everyone help where you can.He deserves our support ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.