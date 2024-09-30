Support Utah copwatch legal fees

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

The Vigilance Committee - $ 50.00 USD 28 days ago Please help our brother who has been charged with a crime for a constitutional protected activity 1

Kimberly Villanueva - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 3 months ago Hope they get what they deserve may God be with you and defeat this tyrans 0

Citizenswarfare - $ 86.00 USD 3 months ago Hope this helps in the past I.have been harassed by DCS 27 times every case they opened against me including the Mesa PD have resulted in being unsubstantiated 1

Robert Dixon - $ 10.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Bluegrass Audit - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago We hope you are out soon. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 3 months ago Bless you and yours. 1

Nazario Delacruz - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 3 months ago Go get em 0

Jamieson Gradert - $ 50.00 USD 3 months ago Dirty cops ordered around by corrupt officials. 1

Karen - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago Prayers for you! 1

Mike T - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Utah Defender Justice - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago Fight!!!!! 2