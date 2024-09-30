Justus' Missions Trip with Bahamian Youth Network

In July of 2023 I had the opportunity to travel on a mission trip with the Bahamian Youth Network. We enjoyed so many areas of outreach. We worked a soccer camp, did demo work for a new youth building, worked at the /AIDS camp with clean up and building, and evangelized to the Haitian community. It was a life changing experience and now I am planning to go again this January. I would love for you to partner with me through prayer and financially to help me reach this goal. Thank you so much for supporting this mission.