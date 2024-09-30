The Nicdao Family

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,765
Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Orencia
Jose and Sandra Nicdao were delighted to be growing their family. Sandra found out towards the end of first trimester about the passing of our sweet little one in an ultrasound after some concerning symptoms.
From her words: "Shortly after we were able to see our baby on this ultrasound, the Lord had called him/her home. We are devastated that we will not be able to hold our baby here in this life, but we are comforted knowing that we have our own tiny saint who can watch over us and be with Jesus and the angels and saints.
Please continue to pray for our family during this difficult time. It’s a loss that we never thought we would experience, and the pain is indescribable."
On the feast of the Archangels, she delivered her beautiful boy, Benedict. Now, they are preparing for the burial, which requires a land plot and headstone. The funds raised from this Give Send Go will go to covering this for the family so it does not become a financial burden in the midst of heartbreak.
We love you, Nicdao family! May your St. Benedict play among the angels.
Dear Jose and Sandra, I am so sorry for this terrible loss. Will remember your family in prayer to Panagia Paradisiotissa. +++
I’m sorry for your loss.
We are very sorry for your loss. We will continue to pray for Baby Benedict and family. May God bless you.
We are very sad for your loss. We will continue to pray for the repose of the soul of baby Benedict and comfort and consolation for all of you. May God bless you all.
Continued prayers!
I'm so sorry for your loss Jose and Sandra, and kids! Continued prayers for your healing Sandra and peace and comfort for you all Nicdao family. May Our Lady of Sorrows wrap you all under her mantle! Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!
Dearest Baby Benedict.. God Bless You!
May you find joy knowing that your baby is now safe and happy in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ together with Mother Mary and our dear Saint Jospeh.
May God bless you and keep you in this time of pain.
May the Lord provide you comfort, during these difficult times. We are praying earnestly with you and for you.
Our deepest sympathies. Sending hugs and prayers. We love you Nicdao family
We pray that the LORD continue to bring comfort and peace upon your family. We LOVE U
Prayers to your family.
Sending you love and prayers.
