The Nicdao Family

Jose and Sandra Nicdao were delighted to be growing their family. Sandra found out towards the end of first trimester about the passing of our sweet little one in an ultrasound after some concerning symptoms.

From her words: "Shortly after we were able to see our baby on this ultrasound, the Lord had called him/her home. We are devastated that we will not be able to hold our baby here in this life, but we are comforted knowing that we have our own tiny saint who can watch over us and be with Jesus and the angels and saints.

Please continue to pray for our family during this difficult time. It’s a loss that we never thought we would experience, and the pain is indescribable."

On the feast of the Archangels, she delivered her beautiful boy, Benedict. Now, they are preparing for the burial, which requires a land plot and headstone. The funds raised from this Give Send Go will go to covering this for the family so it does not become a financial burden in the midst of heartbreak.

We love you, Nicdao family! May your St. Benedict play among the angels.



