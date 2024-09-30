Supporting the Smith family

We are in need of a little bit of help, my work truck is in need of repairs and the body shop told me it would cost between $3800 to $4000 to fix it and I don't make enough to have it fixed or get a used one. It was hit while it was parked in front of my home by someone driving a stolen vehicle and the driver fled on foot because he was involved in a shooting. The car was unregistered and the tag that was on the vehicle was stolen. The claims adjuster said that he can't help me because my truck is insured as liability and he can't hold anyone accountable because the car was unregistered, so he closed the claim until further notice. I tried getting a loan at the bank, I got denied. I tried to get a payday loan, I got denied, I tried to go take out a mortgage on my house to get the payment, I can't get that either. I'm just desperate at this point, please help with anything you can, thanks.