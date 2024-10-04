Help the Cardenas Family get back on their feet

Help the Cardenas family afford a decent and habitable home.

Yanay Cardenas and her family have faced more challenges and hardships than many can imagine over the last years. She is a loving mother and a faithful wife and follower of our Lord Jesus Christ in .

For several years she and her family have gone through desperate situations of illness, scarcity, lack of food, and above all the terrible deterioration of their house. Right now their house is inhabitable.

The Cardenas family has persevered through so many adversities, but their strength seems to reach its limit when their house is about to fall on them due to the deterioration of the years. The walls and ceiling, both made of wood, have been falling apart.

Every time it rains, the house floods because of holes in the roof that don't leave a single room dry. The kitchen and bathroom are in very deteriorated conditions, as is the rest of the house including the bedrooms. Every day a new piece of roof and wall falls, endangering the family's life.

Finally, at this precise moment the family has to sleep on the floor due to a bed bug infestation that led them to get rid of their mattresses. Due to the precarious economic conditions, the Cardenas family cannot afford to buy new mattresses nor to repair their house. It is basically impossible to buy construction materials in .

The emotional and financial toll has been very overwhelming, especially given the health challenges Yanay has faced, which have limited her from working and earning an income to help support the Household. Right now she has a diagnosis of Chondromalacia Patella, better known as Runner's knee, in addition to Unstable L5 Vertebra which cause constant pain and sudden falls. Her husband, Tony, works very hard selling different types of goods according to availability, which barely helps make ends meet.

This wonderful family, who has always been there for their relatives, church, neighbors and community, needs our support to recover and rebuild. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a great difference in helping the Cardenas get back on their feet and find stability and a home again.

Let's come together and unite forces to support the Cardenas in this time of need. Your generosity and kindness will bring hope and the possibility of a new start for this family.





Ayudemos a la familia Cardenas a comprarse una casa decente y habitable.

Yanay Cárdenas y su familia han enfrentado más desafíos y dificultades de las que muchos pueden imaginar en los últimos años. Ella es una madre amorosa y una fiel esposa y seguidora de nuestro Señor Jesucristo en . Desde hace varios años, ella y su familia atraviesan situaciones desesperadas de enfermedad, escasez, falta de alimentos y, sobre todo, el terrible deterioro de su casa. Ahora mismo su casa es inhabitable.



La familia Cárdenas ha perseverado a través de tantas adversidades, pero su fuerza parece llegar a su límite cuando su casa está a punto de caerles encima por el deterioro de los años. Las paredes y el techo, ambos de madera, se han ido cayendo a pedazos.

Cada vez que llueve, la casa se inunda debido a los agujeros en el techo que no dejan una sola habitación seca. La cocina y el baño, se encuentran muy deteriorados, al igual que el resto de la casa, incluyendo los dormitorios. Todos los días cae un nuevo pedazo de techo y pared, poniendo en peligro la vida de la familia. Finalmente, en este preciso momento la familia tiene que dormir en el suelo debido a una plaga de chinches que los llevó a deshacerse de sus colchones. Debido a las precarias condiciones económicas, la familia Cárdenas no puede permitirse comprar colchones nuevos ni reparar su casa. Es prácticamente imposible comprar materiales de construcción en .

El costo emocional y financiero ha sido abrumador, especialmente dados los desafíos de salud que Yanay ha enfrentado, que la han limitado para trabajar y obtener ingresos para ayudar a mantener su hogar. Ahora mismo tiene un diagnóstico de Condromalacia Rotuliana, más conocida como rodilla de corredor, además de Vértebra L5 Inestable que le causan dolor constantes y caídas repentinas.

Su esposo, Tony, trabaja duro vendiendo diferente tipo de mercancías según la disponibilidad, lo cual apenas le ayuda a llegar a fin de mes. Esta maravillosa familia, que siempre ha estado ahí para sus familiares, su Iglesia, vecinos y la comunidad, necesita nuestro apoyo para recuperarse y rehacer su casa.

Cualquier donación, sin importar el tamaño, hará una gran diferencia para ayudar a los cárdenas a recuperarse, encontrar estabilidad y un hogar nuevamente.

Unámonos y unamos fuerzas para apoyar a los Cárdenas en este momento de necesidad. Su generosidad y bondad traerán esperanza y la posibilidad de un nuevo comienzo para esta familia.



