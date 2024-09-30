Support Ron Matthews

Raised:
USD $2,650
Campaign funds will be received by Lynn Matthews
Ron suffered 3 strokes 5 years ago and has gradually been declining ever since. Recently he was taken to the hospital with pneumonia and transferred to a rehab facility where they determined he requires 24/7 care which i can no longer provide at home for him.
Prior to his medical issues Ron worked as a professional caddy with both the PGA, LPGA and the Senior's Tour. Upon his marriage he retired from the tour and worked for Lookaway Golf Club in Buckingham Pa beginning as a caddy and then to managing the men's locker room for 12 wonderful and rewarding years.
Medical expenses are beginning to mount and Ron deserves to live out his remaining time with the dignity and kindness he has always bestowed on others.
Made Lookaway a better place !
"Hey there big guy" you will be missed!
Always a gentleman! RIP Graphite
Great man who gave SO much to others, the game of golf....RIP, Graphite!
May the Lord bless his family in their time of grief.
Heaven just gained a great caddy and top shelf person.
Lotta great memories sharing jazz CDs. Especially Diana Krall. RIP Graphite.
Always a smile and kind word for our family over the years, donation on behalf of Rudolf Haydu and family
Good man
Graphite, you were the best
Ron (Graphite) will always be remembered through the stories of his life and his dedication to service
Prayers
October 21st, 2024
It is with deep sadness that I must inform you of Ron’s passing.
