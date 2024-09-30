Campaign Image

Support Ron Matthews

 USD $2,650

Campaign created by Lynn Matthews

Ron suffered 3 strokes 5 years ago and has gradually been declining ever since. Recently he was taken to the hospital with pneumonia and transferred to a rehab facility where they determined he requires 24/7 care which i can no longer provide at home for him.

Prior to his medical issues Ron worked as a professional caddy with both the PGA, LPGA and the Senior's Tour. Upon his marriage he retired from the tour and worked for Lookaway Golf Club in Buckingham Pa beginning as a caddy and then to managing the men's locker room for 12 wonderful and rewarding years.

Medical expenses are beginning to mount and Ron deserves to live out his remaining time with the dignity and kindness he has always bestowed on others.

Recent Donations
John Sergey
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Made Lookaway a better place !

Frank Pinello
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Matt and Ali
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

"Hey there big guy" you will be missed!

John Petolillo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Always a gentleman! RIP Graphite

Bob Bobby and Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Great man who gave SO much to others, the game of golf....RIP, Graphite!

William Edmonds
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jim Hillsman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord bless his family in their time of grief.

Steve Novello
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Heaven just gained a great caddy and top shelf person.

Joe Beth and Evan
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Lotta great memories sharing jazz CDs. Especially Diana Krall. RIP Graphite.

Glenn Haydu
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Always a smile and kind word for our family over the years, donation on behalf of Rudolf Haydu and family

Roger Riedley
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good man

ED WADE
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim and Mary Teagan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Graphite, you were the best

James Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ron (Graphite) will always be remembered through the stories of his life and his dedication to service

Robert OLeary
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lois Kelley
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers

Update #1

October 21st, 2024

It is with deep sadness that I must inform you of Ron’s passing.

