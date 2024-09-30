Support Ron Matthews

Ron suffered 3 strokes 5 years ago and has gradually been declining ever since. Recently he was taken to the hospital with pneumonia and transferred to a rehab facility where they determined he requires 24/7 care which i can no longer provide at home for him.

Prior to his medical issues Ron worked as a professional caddy with both the PGA, LPGA and the Senior's Tour. Upon his marriage he retired from the tour and worked for Lookaway Golf Club in Buckingham Pa beginning as a caddy and then to managing the men's locker room for 12 wonderful and rewarding years.

Medical expenses are beginning to mount and Ron deserves to live out his remaining time with the dignity and kindness he has always bestowed on others.