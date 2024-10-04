Flooding Relief for Xenia and Bob

Goal:
USD $12,500
Raised:
USD $12,383
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Mayhew
Xenia and Bob were caught in flooding on the Toe River in North Carolina. Their beloved home of 27 years flooded, trapping them and their pets. They were rescued and evacuated on Sunday, September 30. Here’s Xenia’s update:
“Update. We're alive. There apparently was some doubt about that earlier.
All our pets are safe. Some with us and others still at the house with people in the area tending to them until we get things sorted out.
We pretty much lost everything else. The 90-year old building that Bob used for a garage workshop is completely gone, along with the boat access area. My studio building got turned but it's still there, but took in lots of water. Our house was flooded, very little left to salvage.
A crew from my church, Saint Tikhon Orthodox Church in Tennessee, found us this morning and worked hard all day to get us out. It was a tremendous task, 200 feet to the road in thick heavy mud. A "wrong" turn as they were trying to get to another home landed them at our place. Father Matthew drove us to safety. God provides, miracles never cease.
We're staying in an apartment in the church for tonight, will figure out the next steps in the days to come. Our parish members brought food, clothing, and love to us. They have been praying unceasingly. We are so blessed.”
Please consider donating to help Xenia and Bob rebuild their lives.
Love to Kim and Bob.
May the Lord bless and protect you, from the community of St Katherine Orthodox Church, Carlsbad CA.
He will never leave you or forsake you. Stay strong. We love you.
May God bless you!
Lord Jesus Christ Son of God Have Mercy!
Here’s hoping for a rapid recovery and return to normalcy.
Sending love and prayers.
May God bless and help you!
Hugs
Father Matthew says you are in need.
Much love to you both from Carlsbad, CA fellow Orthodox. Cannot imagine what you went through. God Bless You Both.
God bless you!
October 4th, 2024
It's amazing how one can lose almost all worldly possessions but still feel more blessed than ever, but that's exactly what we're experiencing right now. The outpouring of love and donations has eased our transition into our unknown future. With God's help and the love and kindness of our church family and friends both near and far, we know we'll be ok.
We're still staying at my church, trying to figure out the next step. We'll need some place for ourselves and our pets to live short-term while we work toward figuring out a more permanent solution. Our dogs are with us and there's a plan in place to start getting the cats moved here as well. The cats are being graciously cared for by members of my church family that live nearby. Such a relief to have that plan in place!
My husband, who has dementia, has settled in as well as can be expected. His first few days in a new location were confusing, as change is especially challenging for him. But he knows that we're surrounded by love and, like me, knows we'll get through this.
We so appreciate everything that has helped us on this journey. Please continue to pray for us, that our path forward will be shown clearly to us so that we make good decisions. Thank you so very much! ❤️
