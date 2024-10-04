Campaign Image

Flooding Relief for Xenia and Bob

Goal:

 USD $12,500

Raised:

 USD $12,383

Campaign created by Casey Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Mayhew

Xenia and Bob were caught in flooding on the Toe River in North Carolina. Their beloved home of 27 years flooded, trapping them and their pets. They were rescued and evacuated on Sunday, September 30. Here’s Xenia’s update:

“Update. We're alive. There apparently was some doubt about that earlier.

All our pets are safe. Some with us and others still at the house with people in the area tending to them until we get things sorted out.

We pretty much lost everything else. The 90-year old building that Bob used for a garage workshop is completely gone, along with the boat access area. My studio building got turned but it's still there, but took in lots of water. Our house was flooded, very little left to salvage. 

A crew from my church, Saint Tikhon Orthodox Church in Tennessee, found us this morning and worked hard all day to get us out. It was a tremendous task, 200 feet to the road in thick heavy mud. A "wrong" turn as they were trying to get to another home landed them at our place. Father Matthew drove us to safety. God provides, miracles never cease. 

We're staying in an apartment in the church for tonight, will figure out the next steps in the days to come. Our parish members brought food, clothing, and love to us. They have been praying unceasingly. We are so blessed.”

Please consider donating to help Xenia and Bob rebuild their lives. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love to Kim and Bob.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

St Katherine Carlsbad
$ 163.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord bless and protect you, from the community of St Katherine Orthodox Church, Carlsbad CA.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

He will never leave you or forsake you. Stay strong. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Lord Jesus Christ Son of God Have Mercy!

Donna Brinkley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keefkeef
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Here’s hoping for a rapid recovery and return to normalcy.

Shirley
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Natalie
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless and help you!

David Floyd
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Hugs

Stewart Holley
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Father Matthew says you are in need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Much love to you both from Carlsbad, CA fellow Orthodox. Cannot imagine what you went through. God Bless You Both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Update from Xenia and Bob

October 4th, 2024

It's amazing how one can lose almost all worldly possessions but still feel more blessed than ever, but that's exactly what we're experiencing right now. The outpouring of love and donations has eased our transition into our unknown future. With God's help and the love and kindness of our church family and friends both near and far, we know we'll be ok. 


We're still staying at my church, trying to figure out the next step. We'll need some place for ourselves and our pets to live short-term while we work toward figuring out a more permanent solution. Our dogs are with us and there's a plan in place to start getting the cats moved here as well. The cats are being graciously cared for by members of my church family that live nearby. Such a relief to have that plan in place! 


My husband, who has dementia, has settled in as well as can be expected. His first few days in a new location were confusing, as change is especially challenging for him. But he knows that we're surrounded by love and, like me, knows we'll get through this. 


We so appreciate everything that has helped us on this journey. Please continue to pray for us, that our path forward will be shown clearly to us so that we make good decisions. Thank you so very much! ❤️

