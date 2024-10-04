Flooding Relief for Xenia and Bob

Xenia and Bob were caught in flooding on the Toe River in North Carolina. Their beloved home of 27 years flooded, trapping them and their pets. They were rescued and evacuated on Sunday, September 30. Here’s Xenia’s update:

“Update. We're alive. There apparently was some doubt about that earlier.

All our pets are safe. Some with us and others still at the house with people in the area tending to them until we get things sorted out.

We pretty much lost everything else. The 90-year old building that Bob used for a garage workshop is completely gone, along with the boat access area. My studio building got turned but it's still there, but took in lots of water. Our house was flooded, very little left to salvage.

A crew from my church, Saint Tikhon Orthodox Church in Tennessee, found us this morning and worked hard all day to get us out. It was a tremendous task, 200 feet to the road in thick heavy mud. A "wrong" turn as they were trying to get to another home landed them at our place. Father Matthew drove us to safety. God provides, miracles never cease.

We're staying in an apartment in the church for tonight, will figure out the next steps in the days to come. Our parish members brought food, clothing, and love to us. They have been praying unceasingly. We are so blessed.”

Please consider donating to help Xenia and Bob rebuild their lives.