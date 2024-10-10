Help cover my household while I'm on the road

The evening of September 28 I felt a strong leading to use my time and tools to start helping in storm recovery. As a contractor I was already between jobs so I had time but no extra funds. I got in my vehicle and attached the trailer and drove out to ask local stores for donations I could take on the way.

After leaving the first store and wondering how to get gas for the drive, somebody reached out to me and said they felt like God wanted them to send me money for Gas. (I hadn't asked)

Later that day I reached out to somebody on the way to see if they wanted to ride along and they sent somebody and more funding.

The outpouring has been wonderful and I've been back and forth several times this week with different groups.

People are donating for gas and supplies and volunteering to ride along but I can't mix those funds with my household needs.

If you are willing and understand that donations go to my house and not directly to supplies, I welcome and appreciate your donations.