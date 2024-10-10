Campaign Image
Help cover my household while I'm on the road

 USD $850

Campaign created by Joshua

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Bridges

The evening of September 28 I felt a strong leading to use my time and tools to start helping in storm recovery. As a contractor I was already between jobs so I had time but no extra funds. I got in my vehicle and attached the trailer and drove out to ask local stores for donations I could take on the way.

After leaving the first store and wondering how to get gas for the drive, somebody reached out to me and said they felt like God wanted them to send me money for Gas. (I hadn't asked)

Later that day I reached out to somebody on the way to see if they wanted to ride along and they sent somebody and more funding.

The outpouring has been wonderful and I've been back and forth several times this week with different groups.

People are donating for gas and supplies and volunteering to ride along but I can't mix those funds with my household needs. 

If you are willing and understand that donations go to my house and not directly to supplies, I welcome and appreciate your donations.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

BDE

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much. It's amazing to see ppl giving to gas and goods but when somebody gives to my family in support it's special. " By Joshua Bridges

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Takcho

Response from Campaign Owner:

"I appreciate you more thank you can know. Thank you! " By Joshua Bridges

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Please take care of you and yours, while you are doing for others.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Doing my best. Yall are making it possible. Thank you so much" By Joshua Bridges

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

From your BDE brethren.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Amazing. Thank yall so much. We're heading back in today and couldn't be more greatful" By Joshua Bridges

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless and protect you

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much. I never thought I'd be able to keep going in." By Joshua Bridges

Kristen Ferguson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wish I could give more. Praying for you friend

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much. You don't know how much this means. " By Joshua Bridges

Updates

Leaving black mountain again

October 10th, 2024

Doesn't every town need their own sink hole?

Update Leaving black mountain again Image
There and back again. Home safe

October 10th, 2024

The circle is closing fast. Yall are amazing.

