Help cover my household while I'm on the road

Raised:
USD $850
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Bridges
The evening of September 28 I felt a strong leading to use my time and tools to start helping in storm recovery. As a contractor I was already between jobs so I had time but no extra funds. I got in my vehicle and attached the trailer and drove out to ask local stores for donations I could take on the way.
After leaving the first store and wondering how to get gas for the drive, somebody reached out to me and said they felt like God wanted them to send me money for Gas. (I hadn't asked)
Later that day I reached out to somebody on the way to see if they wanted to ride along and they sent somebody and more funding.
The outpouring has been wonderful and I've been back and forth several times this week with different groups.
People are donating for gas and supplies and volunteering to ride along but I can't mix those funds with my household needs.
If you are willing and understand that donations go to my house and not directly to supplies, I welcome and appreciate your donations.
God Bless
BDE
"Thank you so much. It's amazing to see ppl giving to gas and goods but when somebody gives to my family in support it's special. " By Joshua Bridges
Takcho
"I appreciate you more thank you can know. Thank you! " By Joshua Bridges
Please take care of you and yours, while you are doing for others.
"Doing my best. Yall are making it possible. Thank you so much" By Joshua Bridges
From your BDE brethren.
"Amazing. Thank yall so much. We're heading back in today and couldn't be more greatful" By Joshua Bridges
May God bless and protect you
"Thank you so much. I never thought I'd be able to keep going in." By Joshua Bridges
Wish I could give more. Praying for you friend
"Thank you so much. You don't know how much this means. " By Joshua Bridges
October 10th, 2024
Doesn't every town need their own sink hole?
October 10th, 2024
October 10th, 2024
The circle is closing fast. Yall are amazing.
