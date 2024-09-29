Supporting Team Parker

Dear Friends of Team Parker,

As many of you know the last year has seen some immensely challenging times for our beloved Friends. In June of 2023, John had fallen ill and was in the hospital fighting for his life for 44 challenging days. During that time, he also had to endure two emergency brains surgeries to relieve the increasing pressure the illness had caused on his brain. Praise God these surgeries were successful.

During the struggle John was facing, Kelly also was facing challenges health wise of her own, while trying to take care of John and ensure his recovery was a success. She was diagnosed with FMD (Fibromuscular Dysplasia) and had to undergo various testing to get the symptoms she was experiencing under control.

While all of these struggles were taking place, they were also hit with having to move out of the home they were renting and find another home to rent. The pressure the family was under was at times almost too much to bear. But God made sure the Parkers were taken care of. They were able to move in to another home, thanks to the kindness and support of friends.

Also during this time, their son Austin graduated High School, and their eldest son Cole had a summer internship in an abroad program. This left John and Kelly taking on two boys in college amongst the medical bills for both John and Kelly

It was amazing to see the friends of the Parkers rally to help them in their time of need by praying for them, bringing food to feed the family, visiting John in the Hospital to cheer him up and remind him and Kelly how loved they are. Helping to pack and move their belongings to the new home. They have always been there for others. Giving relentlessly of their time to people and being there for them in their time of need. It was our turn to help them, as they had always helped us.

But friends, with John being out of work since June of 2023, with medical bills for both John and Kelly (Kelly being his primary caregiver and driver for close to a year, two boys in college, and now being faced with having to move yet again, this time to Idaho), the Parkers are in desperate financial need.

Time spent in the hospital, both of them struggling with their illness and the aftermath, large medical bills, and the need to relocate, has propelled us to set up this account. It is our time to help them financially, to help such dear friends to have some financial relief from the stresses they have had to endure for over a year.

We have set a generous goal and are hoping to meet this goal. Any amount given will make a difference in helping to cover the costs of this move and outstanding medical bills. Our prayer is that we can help to lift the burden this has placed on John and Kelly’s hearts and minds (and bank account) since June 2023.

Please consider giving. And let’s send John and Kelly off to Idaho with a clear mind and grateful heart. Knowing the seeds they have sown here in California produced an abundance of LOVE.

THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR TIME and GOD BLESS!

Sincerely,

Terisa Gifford & Carrie Kowalski