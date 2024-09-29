Ryan Weaver Hurricane Helene relief

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,785
Campaign funds will be received by Shari Pauly
This past weekend 9-27-24, my son, Ryan Weaver became a victim of hurricane Helene in Ruskin FL. He lost all of his worldly goods including a 37’ RV and all its contents. His Dodge Ram Club cab was also submerged in the salt water from Helene. FEMA has been contacted regarding his home but no assurances given.
Ryan is in desperate need of financial assistance to re-start his life. He has talked with friends at his church, but so many are in the same situation. I am asking in Jesus’ mighty name for help for my son. I realize that my goal I’ve asked is very small compared to his great loss, but I also know; John 14:13 That whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.
Please help with whatever you are able. No gift is too small or not appreciated, because little is much when God is in it. Thank you for your consideration and prayers on his behalf.
Shari & Darren Pauly
Hope this little helps..sent with love and prayer.
Thanks for setting this up, and our prayers are with you to rebuild!
Prayers for you and your family.
Good luck in all this.
Prayers up.
Ryan, we truly hope that you can use this small amount to begin to put pieces of your life together. Very glad neither you or your children were involved in the destruction. Praying for you all. We just don't know why. We may never know. Faye and Aam.
God Speed
God bless you Ryan!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.