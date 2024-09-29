Schneeberger Hurricane Devastation

Brandon and Candy have lost everything but the clothes on their backs and their kitty. They were forced to run for their lives as a sea of water came rushing toward their community in Montreat. They are currently on a hill sheltering at a neighbors until a way can be made through.

As they prepare to begin the long journey of picking up the pieces and starting over from scratch, let’s help bridge the gap. We can only imagine not having a place to cook, eat, sleep. Let’s have a good little head start for them for when they are able to start figuring things out (once they can get down from where they are currently stuck).

Brandon and Candy are asking for prayers for friends and neighbors who were not as lucky as they were. Please continue to pray for rescue efforts.

Thank you,

Jenny Ryan