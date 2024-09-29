Schneeberger Hurricane Devastation

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,685
Brandon and Candy have lost everything but the clothes on their backs and their kitty. They were forced to run for their lives as a sea of water came rushing toward their community in Montreat. They are currently on a hill sheltering at a neighbors until a way can be made through.
As they prepare to begin the long journey of picking up the pieces and starting over from scratch, let’s help bridge the gap. We can only imagine not having a place to cook, eat, sleep. Let’s have a good little head start for them for when they are able to start figuring things out (once they can get down from where they are currently stuck).
Brandon and Candy are asking for prayers for friends and neighbors who were not as lucky as they were. Please continue to pray for rescue efforts.
Thank you,
Jenny Ryan
Our prayers are with you. May God give you strength and peace.
You are in my prayers as you recover from this difficult event.
Praying for Brandon and Candy and all of those affected by Hurricanes Helena and Milton. God bless you!
We are praying for you all!
You are in our prayers.
Praying for you and your family.
Praying for you!
God is your strength in this very difficult times. Count on our prayers
Keeping you in our prayers!
Have faith and trust in the Lord
Praying for you and all those affected. We support you in spirit from afar to get through this some hope.
