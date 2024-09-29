Campaign Image

Schneeberger Hurricane Devastation

Brandon and Candy have lost everything but the clothes on their backs and their kitty. They were forced to run for their lives as a sea of water came rushing toward their community in Montreat. They are currently on a hill sheltering at a neighbors until a way can be made through. 

As they prepare to begin the long journey of picking up the pieces and starting over from scratch, let’s help bridge the gap. We can only imagine not having a place to cook, eat, sleep. Let’s have a good little head start for them for when they are able to start figuring things out (once they can get down from where they are currently stuck).

Brandon and Candy are asking for prayers for friends and neighbors who were not as lucky as they were. Please continue to pray for rescue efforts.

Thank you,

Jenny Ryan 

Recent Donations
Mark and Fran Beach
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers are with you. May God give you strength and peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Friend from Featherock
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You are in my prayers as you recover from this difficult event.

Jo Anne Rosenow
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for Brandon and Candy and all of those affected by Hurricanes Helena and Milton. God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you all!

Barbara Gonzalez
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Friend of Malsbary
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Bruce
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Donald Marino
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Bunmi
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

God is your strength in this very difficult times. Count on our prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you in our prayers!

Dennis Marino
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Have faith and trust in the Lord

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and all those affected. We support you in spirit from afar to get through this some hope.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

