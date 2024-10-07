Natalie Saxton Dominican Republic Mission

Hi everyone currently I am a senior at Eastern University. I will be going on a missions trip with Grace Community Church of York, where I have been attending for 18 years. I will be serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic from March 1-8, 2025.

Our goal as a group is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with the local community (sports ministry, kid's camp, and other fun activities). I am thrilled about going on the trip and the opportunity to grow in my walk with Christ. My time in the DR will be a great learning experience too as this is my first international missions trip. Along with this being my first international missions trip, I also get to experience this with my dad, which is super exciting as well. Your gift will help make all of this possible. Please consider donating to help me meet my financial goal and share the love of Christ with those in the DR.

Thank you for all the prayers and donations! :-)