Natalie Saxton Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Natalie Saxton

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community of York

Hi everyone currently I am a senior at Eastern University. I will be going on a missions trip with Grace Community Church of York, where I have been attending for 18 years. I will be serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic from March 1-8, 2025.

Our goal as a group is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with the local community (sports ministry, kid's camp, and other fun activities). I am thrilled about going on the trip and the opportunity to grow in my walk with Christ. My time in the DR will be a great learning experience too as this is my first international missions trip. Along with this being my first international missions trip, I also get to experience this with my dad, which is super exciting as well. Your gift will help make all of this possible. Please consider donating to help me meet my financial goal and share the love of Christ with those in the DR.

Thank you for all the prayers and donations! :-)

The Zeiglers
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you on this trip and that you will be able to bless others while you are there. Eric & Liz

Brian and Jennisse Silves
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We pray that God will work through you and that as he always does reveal himself and pour His love over you and those that serve in your team. We love you and are praying for this trip.

The Glezers
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

