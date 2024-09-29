Campaign Image

Norah Hollenbach Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Norah Hollenbach

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York

Norah Hollenbach Dominican Republic Mission

I am Norah Hollenbach of Allenwood, PA. I will go with Grace Community Church of York to the Dominican Republic through TIME Missions on March 1-8, 2025. The goal for this trip specifically is to build a chapel for the local community and share the love of God. I am not a member of Grace Community Church, but I am close friends with a family who regularly attends GCC. I grew up going to church at Community Mennonite Fellowship in Milton. I have been on numerous mission trips to Honduras, Belize, and Jordan. From my mission trips, I felt God calling me to continue serving others, and now I am a senior nursing major. I look forward to the opportunities to serve that this trip will open up. I have always felt like one of my spiritual gifts and callings is to participate in missions and service. I am excited to see where this endeavor takes me! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Norah, glad you can go serve. Praying it is a meaningful trip for you, your team, and those you will serve. -Jim

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo