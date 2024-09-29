Norah Hollenbach Dominican Republic Mission

I am Norah Hollenbach of Allenwood, PA. I will go with Grace Community Church of York to the Dominican Republic through TIME Missions on March 1-8, 2025. The goal for this trip specifically is to build a chapel for the local community and share the love of God. I am not a member of Grace Community Church, but I am close friends with a family who regularly attends GCC. I grew up going to church at Community Mennonite Fellowship in Milton. I have been on numerous mission trips to Honduras, Belize, and Jordan. From my mission trips, I felt God calling me to continue serving others, and now I am a senior nursing major. I look forward to the opportunities to serve that this trip will open up. I have always felt like one of my spiritual gifts and callings is to participate in missions and service. I am excited to see where this endeavor takes me!