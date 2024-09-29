Supporting Maggie Valley Waynesville + all of WNC

As hurricane Helene made its way across Western North Carolina, it took with it the lives of many beloved people. It destroyed homes, crumbled infrastructures, and broke the hearts of everyone left alive. Watching the devastation from a far has been very difficult to stomach. There are so many people left with absolutely nothing to their name. No food, water, or shelter. Bodies are washing down Jonathan creek and there is no telling when things will get back to normal. Many people are left without power, and no way to leave their homes, as landslides have covered every road they could travel on. Right now the only way into WNC is by air. Please give a donation to help so many people left with nothing but hope. Hope that you will reach out a hand to ease some of their despair.