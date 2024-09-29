Campaign Image

Supporting Maggie Valley Waynesville + all of WNC

Raised:

 USD $658

As hurricane Helene made its way across Western North Carolina, it took with it the lives of many beloved people. It destroyed homes, crumbled infrastructures, and broke the hearts of everyone left alive. Watching the devastation from a far has been very difficult to stomach. There are so many people left with absolutely nothing to their name. No food, water, or shelter. Bodies are washing down Jonathan creek and there is no telling when things will get back to normal. Many people are left without power, and no way to leave their homes, as landslides have covered every road they could travel on. Right now the only way into WNC is by air. Please give a donation to help so many people left with nothing but hope. Hope that you will reach out a hand to ease some of their despair. 
Recent Donations
Arron
$ 53.00 USD
2 months ago

Hey Mike Here you guys go found the link God Bless you guys ion helping in NC, I pray All goes well. God Bless you all.

Peach
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all!

Aunt Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Grateful, and proud. Praying and praying.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Jennifer Clark
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God multiply, restore & redeem and pour out His love on the hurting and the broken in North Carolina.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

God blesses America..

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and prayers from England.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Basham
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hallelujah

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

The lord bless you, and keep you, make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you, the lord turn his face to you and give you peace. Amen Number 6:24-26

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless those who have lost everything, praying for you. May you find peace and strength in Christ during these tremendously difficult times.

