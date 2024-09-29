East TN & West NC Flood Relief

With the recent devastation happening in East TN, we would like to use our resources to give back to those who need it the most right now. We have trailers ready to be loaded, and need your help with donations. There are thousands without anything right now. Displaced from their housing with no way to return. Roadways destroyed, no food, no running water, no electricity. If our community could come together to help us make this happen, we would greatly appreciate it! We have paired with Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, TN where we will be delivering the goods.





Things that are needed:

- Water!!! Water is the priority!!!

- Baby formula (premade bottles not requiring water would be best)

- Feminine hygiene products

- Soap, shampoo, conditioner

- Toothpaste & toothbrushes

- Deodorant

- First aid items (ibuprofen, tylenol, etc.)

- Diapers of all sizes

- Baby wipes

- Clothing

- Non-perishable food items

- Powdered milk

- Baby food

- Blankets

- Dog & cat food





Items can be dropped off at Chaz’s Used Auto Parts in Taneytown, MD or Crosslife Bible Church in Westminster, MD.





We are also accepting monetary donations through givesendgo if you are unable to physically drop off donations, and to also cover fuel costs to be able to make this happen.





Anything you can donate helps, and we are so grateful to be able to help those who need it. Please spread the word!!!



