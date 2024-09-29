East TN & West NC Flood Relief

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by G-Money Transport, LLC
With the recent devastation happening in East TN, we would like to use our resources to give back to those who need it the most right now. We have trailers ready to be loaded, and need your help with donations. There are thousands without anything right now. Displaced from their housing with no way to return. Roadways destroyed, no food, no running water, no electricity. If our community could come together to help us make this happen, we would greatly appreciate it! We have paired with Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, TN where we will be delivering the goods.
Things that are needed:
- Water!!! Water is the priority!!!
- Baby formula (premade bottles not requiring water would be best)
- Feminine hygiene products
- Soap, shampoo, conditioner
- Toothpaste & toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- First aid items (ibuprofen, tylenol, etc.)
- Diapers of all sizes
- Baby wipes
- Clothing
- Non-perishable food items
- Powdered milk
- Baby food
- Blankets
- Dog & cat food
Items can be dropped off at Chaz’s Used Auto Parts in Taneytown, MD or Crosslife Bible Church in Westminster, MD.
We are also accepting monetary donations through givesendgo if you are unable to physically drop off donations, and to also cover fuel costs to be able to make this happen.
Anything you can donate helps, and we are so grateful to be able to help those who need it. Please spread the word!!!
I thank You.
October 7th, 2024
10/6 We made it down to Jonesborough, TN with two 53’ trailers and one 20’ trailer, 48,384 bottles of water and a TON of other supplies. We got it directly to the people dispersing to the boots on the ground in all devastated areas. Now we will be going back down this week with 30,000+ more water bottles to drop in Charlotte along with more donations. Thank you to everyone who’s helping make this happen. We will continue to do this as the donations come in. You all are awesome!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.