Support cancer healing and vet care

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Theresa Brooks
This fundraiser is to help me with medical bills and necessities while healing cancer and for vet care for my critters.
Misschief my cat has been to vet several times for allergy shots but vet thinks it could be something worse (polyps or cancer). She has had nose bleeds a lot and he wants to do a sinus flush and check for polyps and do a scan. Misschief currently needs 645.21 for this procedure. Lucky and Sweetie 2 of my dogs need blood tests and dental care. They are both 9-10 years old and are having issues. Bloodwork could show something. Dental for both I think they are having problems with some teeth. They each need approximately 250 for bloodwork and 200 to cover dental. I live on disability and have been going through cancer issues since my mom passed in 2021. I had a mastectomy in 2022, I was doing well and this year it came back. I am currently having test to diagnose if it is stage 4 metastatic HERS2 breast cancer that spread to the lungs or if it is a new lung cancer. This year I have had 6 scans (PET and CT) Oct 15 I have a lung biopsy. I moved from Ky -NM in 2022 to be near family. I had to give up animal rescue that mom and I did together until she passed and then I came here. My pets are my family and they are rescues I kept and gave a forever home. Giving them up is not the option. Please help me take care of them and do what I need to heal this cancer. Thank you
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Giver Army Animal Rescue and Care cause. We pray that you will continue to find Hope and Healing as you press through the difficulties faced. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
December 17th, 2024
Oh Lord what a blessing I am so grateful and so blessed. Thank God and thank you for this grant I am so grateful. I don’t know what to say. Thank you so much. It’s been such a rough month. My latest PET scan showed more nodules in my lungs. My furnace went out and my dogs and I have been surviving sleeping at 48-50 degrees. The furnace was finally fixed Saturday. This grant will be me with my vet card and some serious needs. Thank God for this blessing I can’t believe it.
November 13th, 2024
Hello. My Misschief did not get help and I had to watch her pass. but I’m asking for help to cover my vet charges. I maxed my care credit trying to save her. If I don’t pay off my card I can’t vet my dogs. I have 2 that need to be seen by vet. Please can anyone help. Will anyone share this
November 2nd, 2024
I am thankful today I applied for a grant and I will see if I qualify. I applied to a lot of places for help for my co pays and bills all turned me down because I am not doing chemo. I applied to a lot of places for help with vetting and many said they only offer life saving help. My Misschief did need lifesaving assistance but she passed away without it. Please pray that we get the help we need. I need to have Lucky and Sweetie seen and possibly Sugar also. They are seniors. I also have a praise report. I went for my biopsy and surgeon canceled it. He said it was too small to take the risk. So it is shrinking praise God. I did have bloodwork yesterday so waiting to see if that number has changed. I know it’s positive but the number could also be going down. I won’t get that result for 1-2 weeks
thank you if you have read this. Please share it
October 29th, 2024
I was not able to save my cat. On October 18( 3 years to the day my mom passed) I had to take Misschief (my cat after mom passed) to vet for fluids. They kept her Friday and on Saturday they said she should stay the weekend and when I asked about cost they said $477 to pick up Monday. I only had $240 left in care credit that is now maxed out. I told vet I couldn’t pay that much. I didnt have it. They said as if Saturday it was $317. I had no choice but go get her. I had no way to pay for a weekend hospital so I picked her up. On the 23rd I had no funds and no way to help her. She died laying beside me at home. I am devastated. My carecredit is maxed now at $800. If I have an emergency with my dogs I can’t help them. They did get dentals and that is not the cause of what is wrong with my Sweetie. I can’t get test or have her vetted. My cancer journey is stalled. I’m having blood work on Thursday. I’m still asking for help to cover some medical expenses so I can take care of them and me, please consider helping us. I need to pay off the 800 on care credit so I can continue to vet my dogs. Please help
October 8th, 2024
Thank you for your support to help my pets get vetted and for helping me fight cancer. This campaign raised 00 so far. I don’t know if anyone sees this or shared it. I’m trying to have a procedure done for my cat to find out what’s causing her nose bleeding. She’s having test on the 10th. My biopsy is the 15th. If you can help please even the cost of a coffee can add up. Prayers also needed for my family. Thank you
October 5th, 2024
No donations so far to help us. Would you please share this fundraiser, pray for us and please consider donating $5 if you can. Every dollar helps. Any help is appreciated so very much. Thank you
October 3rd, 2024
0 donation so far not sure this is seen. I am having my biopsy on the 15th Misschief my mom’s kitty will be having her procedure on the 10th. Misschief lost her real momma this year and she lost her first human momma (my mom)on Oct 18, 21. We could really use some prayers that she doesn’t have cancer. I do just not sure of the stage right now. That’s what the biopsy will determine. It’s either stage 4 metastatic breast cancer that spread to the lungs or lung doctor said it could be a new lung cancer but we will not know until the biopsy. If anyone can help us with these procedures or other cancer related bills please donate pray and or share this fundraiser thank you
