Support cancer healing and vet care

This fundraiser is to help me with medical bills and necessities while healing cancer and for vet care for my critters.

Misschief my cat has been to vet several times for allergy shots but vet thinks it could be something worse (polyps or cancer). She has had nose bleeds a lot and he wants to do a sinus flush and check for polyps and do a scan. Misschief currently needs 645.21 for this procedure. Lucky and Sweetie 2 of my dogs need blood tests and dental care. They are both 9-10 years old and are having issues. Bloodwork could show something. Dental for both I think they are having problems with some teeth. They each need approximately 250 for bloodwork and 200 to cover dental. I live on disability and have been going through cancer issues since my mom passed in 2021. I had a mastectomy in 2022, I was doing well and this year it came back. I am currently having test to diagnose if it is stage 4 metastatic HERS2 breast cancer that spread to the lungs or if it is a new lung cancer. This year I have had 6 scans (PET and CT) Oct 15 I have a lung biopsy. I moved from Ky -NM in 2022 to be near family. I had to give up animal rescue that mom and I did together until she passed and then I came here. My pets are my family and they are rescues I kept and gave a forever home. Giving them up is not the option. Please help me take care of them and do what I need to heal this cancer. Thank you