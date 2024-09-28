Assist Brad in his fight

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,560
Campaign funds will be received by Brad Jones
At age 48 my brother Brad finally made the decision to start his own construction business. In just a few months of being his own boss, he received devastating news. He has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He is starting the fight of his life. During this fight neither he nor his wife will be able to work full time. He will start chemo Oct. 7th, which will occupy a lot of their time. His mother in law who also lives with them, is dealing with serious medical issues. They have two children at home, Madolyn just graduated in 2024 and John is still in high-school. Please help provide the means to keep up with their living costs and medical bills. God bless, thank you in advance for prayers and donations.
Continue to pray for you and your family!
Sending prayers.
Prayers Brad!
Praying for your family
We love you honey
We are all praying for you!
I got to know you the last few months and your one of a guy and a hard worker. You got this bud.
Praying for you Brad!
My thoughts and prayers go out to you !
Sending good wishes and prayers
Hang in there buddy
Our thoughts are with you Brad.
We love you Uncle Brad!
Best wishes
