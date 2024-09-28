Campaign Image

Assist Brad in his fight

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,560

Campaign created by Michael Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Brad Jones

At age 48 my brother Brad finally made the decision to start his own construction business.  In just a few months of being his own boss, he received devastating news.  He has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.  He is starting the fight of his life.  During this fight neither he nor his wife will be able to work full time.  He will start chemo Oct. 7th, which will occupy a lot of their time.  His mother in law who also lives with them, is dealing with serious medical issues.  They have two children at home, Madolyn just graduated in 2024 and John is still in high-school.  Please help provide the means to keep up with their living costs and medical bills.  God bless, thank you in advance for prayers and donations.

Michelle Farrington
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Continue to pray for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Darrah Lay
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Renee Moore
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers.

Pam Jobin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers Brad!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Michelle Brimer
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family

Uncle Charlie Aunt Sally
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you honey

Virginia Szymanowski
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

The Alquist family
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

We are all praying for you!

Joe Defauw
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I got to know you the last few months and your one of a guy and a hard worker. You got this bud.

Ben johnson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Kevin Gibbons Family
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you Brad!

Chad Demeyer
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

My thoughts and prayers go out to you !

Marie and Rick Vernon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending good wishes and prayers

Scott Matthews
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there buddy

Hester Tomberlin families
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Our thoughts are with you Brad.

Alyssa and Dean
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you Uncle Brad!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Best wishes

Jessa
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

