Jody & Kayla Pollock fire assistance

In the early morning hours of September 28th, Jody and Kayla’s home in Wembley, AB caught fire

.Kayla awoke to a strange smell, she went to investigate to see what it was and that's when she realized the house was on fire. Thankfully, the family was able to evacuate the home all unharmed and Jody commenced to try to extinguish the fire with a garden hose while waiting for emergency services and the local fire department to arrive. He did pass the hose to Leland the second oldest and proceeded to run into the house to see what he could grab. When the FD arrived they took over and were able to retrieve and save the family cat. Unfortunately, This now this leaves Jody, Kayla and their two sons, Leland and Joel homeless.





Update #4

The family has taken possession of a new rental in GP, and the boys have returned to school.

Jody has been off work since the fire, dealing with trying to find and move into a new home, dealing with trying to find furnishings and the basics for the house and basically trying to get back to a level of emotional health to return back to work.

They did have a few household items donated, and they have been able to find a couple items on FB marketplace fairly cheap. They still have a long way to go to even be somewhat comfortable. Simple things like small kitchen items, while they aren’t expensive in themselves, when you have to start from nothing it adds up fast.

While we understand times are hard for everyone, we would hope that people would consider sending even 10.00. It’s not a lot but if enough people help then it makes it easier to repurchase the things they will need to have a comfortable home again.

Update #3- Since that morning they have been assisted by the Red Cross with emergency shelter at a local hotel, and they have been able to acquire new housing effective October 2, 2024.

Jody spent the day in the hospital yesterday being treated for the after effects of smoke inhalation after waking up in the morning and finding it extremely hard to breathe. He has since been released with orders that if difficulty breathing happens again he is to return to the hospital.

Jody and Kayla are extremely thankful for the donations that have been sent via email etransfer and through the GSG campaign and would like to let everyone know how grateful they are.

The amount donated at the time of this update amounts to just over 2100.00. Which will go towards first month rent and damage deposit for housing.

As stated in an earlier update, unfortunately they did not have insurance. Therefore they are still short the cost that will come from purchasing the kids beds and bedding, clothing and coats, kitchen items and linens such as towels and blankets. Because they will essentially be starting from scratch as they left the house that morning in their pajama's..



My cousin Jody is a proud man, he is also a man who won’t ask for help, which is why I’ve started this campaign to help them. He is a man who works, and spends his time off with his wife and kids making memories. Kayla has worked for a number of years at the local Walmart and they have been residents of Grande Prairie for over 20 years. Their oldest son Joel is 16, is an avid guitar player who uses music as a form of autism therapy, and proudly plays the Canadian national anthem at the start of every Edmonton Oilers game at home in the living room. He is a huge Edmonton Oiler fan :) and Leland loves to game, hang with his friends and spend his weekends quadding and riding the dirt buggy with his dad and brother.

This tragedy will set them back financially as well as emotionally as they’ve lost everything, and that in itself takes a toll on someone's mental health as well as finances.



Yesterday Kayla and the boys were allowed back into the house (with the proper authorities) to check for anything that may be able to be saved and thankfully Joel’s guitar and amp seemed to have been as Jody said, wrapped in a shield by god, as Joel’s room sustained substantial damage.

Now the rebuilding starts and they will need help with that. As previously stated there is no insurance to fall back on so hence the Give send go campaign. Donations can be made through give send go, or if your wanting to help immediately etransfers can be made directly too Jody at Jodypollock@hotmail.com which will go directly to them and their bank account.

Again, the most heartfelt Thanks go to the local fire department and emergency services for all of their help the night of the fire, all of the support and words of encouragement from the neighbors, friends and family members and the biggest of thanks to everyone who has helped so far. They still have a long way to go, and we hope that the community can help them get a start.





