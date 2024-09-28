Help with lots of cats

I really need some help.Four years ago I had 4 cats,but we moved to a place that apparently makes a good drop off.Im retired and spend about half or better of my social security check on cat food every month.During covid all the discount spay and nueter clinics closed.That didn't help.My daughter paid to have 12 fixed right before she lost her job.Recently I took some to a vet because a lot of young kittens were dying,28 in one month.It was heart wrenching and gut wrenching.I need to take some and run test to find out what they have.Right now there are at least 6 that need to see a vet,I have no money.I am working odd jobs,just to make sure they have food.One of them is picking chestnuts, not easy for a 69 year old. I go through at least 16 pounds of dry food a day,some kittens need can food.I have a lot of cat stories but I don't want to make this a book,sometimes I think I should. Any help would be greatly appreciated. We have a 3 legged cat,one blind in one eye,a wobbly cat and one showed up looks like it was born without a bottom lip.They can come in or stay outside,I live on almost 4 acres in a tiny house.There's a shed designated for the cats needs insulated .There about 9 that sleep in my bed,.most were the sick ones,I'm their heating pad.My first goal is to be able to feed them,second take sick ones to the vet.Third spayed and neutered, and shots.Forth find some homes but while they are here give them comfortable housing, but not all in my bed.Any help would be greatly appreciated, I can't even express how much.It's been a hard couple years.