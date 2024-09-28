Supporting the Hernandez family

I am trying to raise money for my son and his family who recently lost everything in hurricane Helene.

They recently gave birth to a beautiful premature baby girl on September 21 2024. She was born 3 1/2 weeks early. They named her Leilani Maya Hernandez. For the first 5 minutes of her life she was unresponsive. By the grace of God and the amazing work of the pediatric Doctor she took her first breath. No one was able to hold or welcome this little miracle because she was rushed to NICU. Where to this day she remains. She is slowly improving although the doctors can give no explanation why this happened or why her oxygen levels continue to drop. My son Enrique and his fiancee Daily have been by her side every day and night. Watching over her praying she comes home to the beautiful room they have created for her. A little fairly tail room. Pink and full of butterflies and flowers. Her closet full of clothes, blankets, shoes. Her dresser full of adorable little outfits. Her new crib and beautiful pink rug. All waiting for her.

Sadly Hurricane Helene hit Hudson Florida on 26 of September 2024 with record breaking water Surge. Filling there home with 4 feet of water and muck. Destroying everything they owned. Destroying there very first home that they worked and saved so very hard to purchase. Destroying the beautiful magical room they created for there princess. The crib, rug, clothes, rocking chair all gone in one night. And with all this they are constantly by there daughter's side. Praying. Not quite sure how they are going to survive such tragedy.

I am asking for help so they may be able to slowly pick up the pieces. Any donation is greatly appreciated.



