Dwight Rhine Dominican Republic Mission

In March of 2025, I will have the opportunity to return to the Dominican Republic for a week long mission trip. I will be leading a team of 16 adults from Grace Community Church of York. Kayleigh and Derek will be joining me while on their spring break from Lancaster Bible College. The team will be partnering with TIME Missions to build a chapel for a group of local believers. We're also hoping to do ministry with Pastor Alejandro in La Victoria, which is where we built a chapel and did sports ministry during our last trip in June of 2023. I am really excited to reconnect with old friends and to share the love of Jesus with new friends in the Dominican Republic.