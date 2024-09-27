Help Elicia Fight Cancer While Expecting

Hi, my name is Elicia, and I’m reaching out during the most challenging time of my life. As I prepare to welcome a new baby in just a few months, I’ve been faced with a life-altering diagnosis: breast cancer.



Navigating a cancer diagnosis is hard enough, but being pregnant while undergoing treatment has made this journey even more overwhelming. My medical team is working tirelessly to ensure both my baby and I get the best care possible, but the cost of treatments, medications, and additional support has become an unexpected financial burden.



I’m humbly asking for your support to help cover my medical expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way toward easing the financial stress and allowing me to focus on what matters most—staying strong for my baby and beating cancer.



Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, thoughts, and prayers mean the world to me.

