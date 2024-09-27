Help Elicia Fight Cancer While Expecting

Raised:
USD $5,570
Campaign funds will be received by Elicia Rodgers
Hi, my name is Elicia, and I’m reaching out during the most challenging time of my life. As I prepare to welcome a new baby in just a few months, I’ve been faced with a life-altering diagnosis: breast cancer.
Navigating a cancer diagnosis is hard enough, but being pregnant while undergoing treatment has made this journey even more overwhelming. My medical team is working tirelessly to ensure both my baby and I get the best care possible, but the cost of treatments, medications, and additional support has become an unexpected financial burden.
I’m humbly asking for your support to help cover my medical expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way toward easing the financial stress and allowing me to focus on what matters most—staying strong for my baby and beating cancer.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, thoughts, and prayers mean the world to me.
Love you girl!
May God continue to cover you and your family always 🙏
Praying for you and your family!
Sending peace and love.
Praying that God’s healing virtues overtake you.
I’m so sorry to hear this news but at same time Happy to hear about the baby! You and Niko are my favorite POWER COUPLE! I been knowing you guys for years now and I feel deep down you will rise above all of this! Stay strong I definitely will stay in touch! PRAYERS UP!!!
Praying God healing upon you and your family.
Praying for a speedy healing and recovery. Wishing the parents be also blessed with a healthy newborn baby Love from Keith & Sharon
Love and blessings.
Get well soon. Love you
Niece you are a fighter love you and I am here every step of the way.
