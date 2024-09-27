Campaign Image

Help Elicia Fight Cancer While Expecting

Raised:

 USD $5,570

Campaign created by Elicia Rodgers

Campaign funds will be received by Elicia Rodgers

Help Elicia Fight Cancer While Expecting

Hi, my name is Elicia, and I’m reaching out during the most challenging time of my life. As I prepare to welcome a new baby in just a few months, I’ve been faced with a life-altering diagnosis: breast cancer.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis is hard enough, but being pregnant while undergoing treatment has made this journey even more overwhelming. My medical team is working tirelessly to ensure both my baby and I get the best care possible, but the cost of treatments, medications, and additional support has become an unexpected financial burden.

I’m humbly asking for your support to help cover my medical expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way toward easing the financial stress and allowing me to focus on what matters most—staying strong for my baby and beating cancer.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, thoughts, and prayers mean the world to me.

Recent Donations
Show:
Dwanika
$ 250.00 USD
11 days ago

Love you girl!

Champaigne
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

May God continue to cover you and your family always 🙏

Crisheena Woodson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending peace and love.

Aunt Michelle Crews
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa Crews
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Steven King
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying that God’s healing virtues overtake you.

Lorine Dendy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Shadi R
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Oscar Hernandez
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dre
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear this news but at same time Happy to hear about the baby! You and Niko are my favorite POWER COUPLE! I been knowing you guys for years now and I feel deep down you will rise above all of this! Stay strong I definitely will stay in touch! PRAYERS UP!!!

Jennifer Bhuta
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lola Cooper Russell D
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying God healing upon you and your family.

Keith and Sharon Ahee
$ 2000.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for a speedy healing and recovery. Wishing the parents be also blessed with a healthy newborn baby Love from Keith & Sharon

Asc
$ 480.00 USD
3 months ago

Love and blessings.

Claude Crews
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Get well soon. Love you

Aunt Michelle Crews
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Niece you are a fighter love you and I am here every step of the way.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo