My grandson, Dietrich, has a disabling medical condition. This has been going on for several years but has gotten much worse in the last several months. We believe that the doctors are coming close to an accurate  diagnose.  They are in the process of IVIG treatments but continue to hit many roadblocks. They have been to many doctors in this journey and finding answers has been very hard.  My son, Jordan, has been caring for Dietrich 24/7 for the last seven months.  He has barely been able to work and so he has very little income.  They have three other children that Felicia has been caring for.  They need prayer, encouragement, and money to live and to pay for medical costs that aren't covered by insurance.  I would like to raise $50,000 to get them through the next six months.  I don't know how long this is going to continue but I have a feeling it is going to be a while.  Thanks for your concern and consideration.

Recent Donations

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for improved health in the days ahead.

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 4850.00 USD
1 month ago

These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying

The Tiffins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our prayers and support from friends of your PA grandparents…

Muhammad Azeem
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I don't have much...I gave how much Im capable...my thoughts and prayers are with Jordan and Felicia Warfel ..

Jeff and Rhoda
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for answers, patience and strength for each day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

We pray daily for Dietrich's complete healing and relief for the family.

Jamie Lee jr
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Ians Nana - Martha Conte
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers!

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for all the Warfels right now!

Henry and Robin
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for all of you and healing for Dietrich

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
3 months ago

baden closson
$ 37.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm really sorry to hear that, nobody should ever have to lose someone like that. Your Tiktok channel is like the absolute highlight of my day some days, you really deserve happiness and so does Dietrich. I hope your campaign goes well

The Cross Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending all our love and prayers to D for a speedy diagnosis and recovery!

