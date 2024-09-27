Jordan and Felicia Warfel

My grandson, Dietrich, has a disabling medical condition. This has been going on for several years but has gotten much worse in the last several months. We believe that the doctors are coming close to an accurate diagnose. They are in the process of IVIG treatments but continue to hit many roadblocks. They have been to many doctors in this journey and finding answers has been very hard. My son, Jordan, has been caring for Dietrich 24/7 for the last seven months. He has barely been able to work and so he has very little income. They have three other children that Felicia has been caring for. They need prayer, encouragement, and money to live and to pay for medical costs that aren't covered by insurance. I would like to raise $50,000 to get them through the next six months. I don't know how long this is going to continue but I have a feeling it is going to be a while. Thanks for your concern and consideration.