Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $13,172
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Warfel
My grandson, Dietrich, has a disabling medical condition. This has been going on for several years but has gotten much worse in the last several months. We believe that the doctors are coming close to an accurate diagnose. They are in the process of IVIG treatments but continue to hit many roadblocks. They have been to many doctors in this journey and finding answers has been very hard. My son, Jordan, has been caring for Dietrich 24/7 for the last seven months. He has barely been able to work and so he has very little income. They have three other children that Felicia has been caring for. They need prayer, encouragement, and money to live and to pay for medical costs that aren't covered by insurance. I would like to raise $50,000 to get them through the next six months. I don't know how long this is going to continue but I have a feeling it is going to be a while. Thanks for your concern and consideration.
Praying for improved health in the days ahead.
These funds are provided by our "Fund a Grant" program. May God continue to supply all of your needs.
Praying for healing.
Praying
Sending our prayers and support from friends of your PA grandparents…
I don't have much...I gave how much Im capable...my thoughts and prayers are with Jordan and Felicia Warfel ..
Praying for answers, patience and strength for each day!
We are praying for you all!
We pray daily for Dietrich's complete healing and relief for the family.
Sending prayers!
Praying for all the Warfels right now!
Praying for all of you and healing for Dietrich
I'm really sorry to hear that, nobody should ever have to lose someone like that. Your Tiktok channel is like the absolute highlight of my day some days, you really deserve happiness and so does Dietrich. I hope your campaign goes well
Sending all our love and prayers to D for a speedy diagnosis and recovery!
