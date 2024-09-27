Supporting necessary surgery for Sammie

Dear Friends and Family.

My name is Amy, and I am writing on behalf of my daughter, Samantha. Those who know me understand how difficult it is for me to ask for help, as I'm usually the one giving. However, when it comes to my daughter's life and health, I find myself with no other choice.

Samantha is 31 years old and is currently not working. She’s a mother to two young children, ages 5 and 3 that she devotes all of her time and energy into. Her older son has faced significant health, and developmental challenges, including brain surgery at age 2. Which they realized during surgery to drain a large cyst, that he had a rare brain tumor which was the cause of his precocious puberty. He also struggles with tons of allergies, eczema and some behavioral issues. Samantha has been a tireless advocate for her son, fighting to get him the care he needs.

Samantha is always helping or willing to help others and now, she needs our help. Following her second pregnancy, which resulted in a C-section, she developed muscle separation. Despite exercise and physical therapy, her condition worsened, leaving the opening to keep getting larger. This lead to a hernia in her stomach that required surgery.

Last November, while visiting me in Florida for Thanksgiving, Samantha became severely ill and was rushed to the ER. She was diagnosed with omental infarction, a condition that cut off circulation and caused tissue to become necrotic, with gas building up in her abdomen. She is now in extreme pain, severely fatigued, and has developed a partial bowel loop due to a new hernia which has severely effected her entire body, including digestive tract.

Her surgeon is reluctant to perform another operation due to the risks of repeated anesthesia, scar tissue and possibility of her hernia surgery failing and more than likely, it will come back like it has already. Unfortunately, Medicaid will not cover the necessary reconstructive surgery to fix the muscle separation & excessive scar tissue, which is crucial to prevent future hernias and the risk of a potentially fatal bowel blockage. We have appealed to Medicaid without success. As many know, insurance is difficult and they allow many individuals to go without things they really need. Medicaid wants to pay for the symptoms of her issues but not the main cause, which will keep occurring until it’s fixed.

Temporary measures, such as a nasogastric tube to remove air and fluid, have provided some relief, but they are not long-term solutions. Over the past year, I have watched my daughter's health decline dramatically. While she has occasional good days, she spends most of her time bedridden, lacking the energy for daily activities, also effecting her mental health. She just wants her life back and to be able to be healthy for her children.

We would be forever grateful for any financial assistance you can provide. Your support will help Samantha receive the medical care she urgently needs. We promise to continue paying it forward, as we have always strived to do.

Thank you for your consideration and support.

Sincerely, Amy (Samantha's mom)












































