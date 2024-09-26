Help Moira Greyland through a Rough Time

Dear friends and community,

I’m reaching out to you today on behalf of my dear friend, Moira Greyland, who is facing an incredibly challenging situation. While I can’t disclose all the details due to the sensitive nature of the matter, I want to share that she is currently displaced from her home and is navigating complex legal issues that involve the welfare of others.



To help her get back on her feet, we’re seeking financial support to cover urgent expenses, including repairs for two vehicles and assistance for those involved who are also in need. Your generosity can make a significant difference during this difficult time, allowing her to focus on resolving these issues without the added stress of financial burdens.



No amount is too small, and every dollar counts. Let’s come together as a community to support someone who has always been there for others. Thank you for considering helping out and for keeping this situation in your thoughts.

With gratitude,

Vanessa Landry