Help Moira Greyland through a Rough Time

Dear friends and community,  

I’m reaching out to you today on behalf of my dear friend, Moira Greyland, who is facing an incredibly challenging situation. While I can’t disclose all the details due to the sensitive nature of the matter, I want to share that she is currently displaced from her home and is navigating complex legal issues that involve the welfare of others.  

To help her get back on her feet, we’re seeking financial support to cover urgent expenses, including repairs for two vehicles and assistance for those involved who are also in need. Your generosity can make a significant difference during this difficult time, allowing her to focus on resolving these issues without the added stress of financial burdens.  

No amount is too small, and every dollar counts. Let’s come together as a community to support someone who has always been there for others. Thank you for considering helping out and for keeping this situation in your thoughts.  

With gratitude,

Vanessa Landry

Recent Donations
Terry Maggert
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

God be with you, friend. Cheers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Moira, I hope that this troubled period of your life is resolved happily and that you are soon back in your own secure and well-deserved home. With much love and prayers, Julia.

Tina Iwalani Terry
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You have been such an inspiration to me, dear Moira. Reading your book 6 years ago helped me deal with my toxic family. Sharing the carnivore diet with you has been great! Praying for you and sending you much love and aloha.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeniffer and Jenalie Torr
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and are praying for you!!!

Ann Seeton
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Let the authorities remove the rubbish from your house. Praying!

Becky Malmquist
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you every day, especially during the Consecration at Mass.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Irene Swanson
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so very sorry for your troubles and pray for a quick resolution! Perhaps I should say justice….

Kevin Trainor
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck. I hope everything works out well for you. BTDT (not for the same reasons) and you have my complete sympathy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon!

Teutonicc
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Morris Otte
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Ann Lewis
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you, Moira!

Katy Hichborn
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

With prayers for a quick resolution.

Rachel Brown
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you, Moira!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lord, keep and bless Moira.

Victor F Michaelson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

LORIANN MANCINI
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You create so much beauty in this world, through your faith journey, through your art, and through your generosity of spirit. Very grateful for you!

Updates

Update #1

December 14th, 2024

My dear friends,

Thank you all so much for all you have done for me during this rough time.

The legal situation is very nearly over, and thanks to your help, I have been able to pay the lawyer and survive the changes.  

I am safe now, and the other person has been removed via court order and that is thanks to you!

Only one hearing remains, and then the entire situation will be done.

God bless every one of you, and again, thank you so much for your help.  May innumerable blessings come your way!

Much love to you all,

Moira Greyland

