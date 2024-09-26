Supporting the Bush family





This boy LOVES Jesus, his family and friends something fierce. He’s such a huge light in a seemingly dark world. Even in the face of adversity, Zac continues letting His light shine all for God’s glory, staying positive and smiling almost constantly!!





As you may already know, he ended up in the ER on Aug 31st. After lots of tests…bloodwork, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, and a biopsy, he was diagnosed with Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA). It is a form of small vessel vasculitis.





You can read more about it here…

https://www.anca101.com





The GPA is affecting Zac’s kidneys. He is currently in the hospital undergoing an extremely aggressive treatment to put the GPA into remission.





Once released, he faces a long road of out-patient infusions and at-home treatments to manage GPA, and prayerfully, reach remission with minimal flares.





First and foremost, we ask that you would lift this precious boy and his family up in prayer - we believe in the power of prayer!!





We also ask that you would consider making a donation to help defray the cost of medical bills, parking, food, and all the other costs which build up during these times.





Your outpouring of love, support and prayers has been and continues to sustain Craig, Mandy, Zac and Ellie. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!

Zac Bush’s story…