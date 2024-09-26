Help BRIC Provide Assistance to War Torn Goma

To all our kind supporters of RIGHT (Relief in the Congo for God’s Children from Human Trafficking) and BRIC (Building Resilience in the Congo) past and present:

Thank you so very much for your past financial support of RIGHT’s efforts to feed and protect the people rescued and sustained by the lifesaving BRIC project.

As you know, through your donations, BRIC has been able to install an armored security gate, build enclosure walls, construct a building for offices and classrooms, and enlarge a stage where students perform the creative, self-help exercises learned through BRIC seminars, as well as music and dance performances that inform and uplift the community. Most recently, they have built a small structure with a toilet and shower, as well as installed basic electricity to the compound. All of this is in addition to rescuing and rehabilitating those once forced into service as child soldiers and worse by rogue warlords and bandits.

These life sustaining improvements could not happen without your prayers and financial assistance since 2022.

Thank you, but our crusade to save and improve the lives of the people in the region is far from complete.

Feuding rebel warlords dangerously close to the homes of the people of Goma, and they continue to control many roads, disrupt, and block food supply lines, and harass the people. This has forced many citizens of Goma to turn to BRIC for help.

This past year, parents were forced to forage for food in the rebel-filled forest where they risked their lives or capture. Children left alone while parents foraged for food were at significant risk of being kidnapped and trafficked. BRIC allowed fathers and mothers to drop their children at the enclosure. At this safe haven the children were fed with limited supplies of food, given school lessons, and provided with other help as needed.

BRIC provided food, shelter, training, and a vital lifeline to the students at the enclosure and the growing number of families whom they helped sustain.

In addition, BRIC recently held a 3-day Activity for the children and youth during which they were able to exhibit works of art that they produced during the summer holidays.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. People are displaced, starving, and homeless. Making safe havens like BRIC is necessary for survival. Please help in any way you can.

Your donations, small or large, will save lives.



Here is the latest communication from the BRIC coordinator to the RIGHT board:

"There have been some improvements. Part of the enclosure has been barb-wired, a good podium within the space has been improved, the stones have been leveled to a minimum, the doors and windows have been reinforced.

“In the BRIC district, there had been an attack by armed robbers and they had wanted to enter the enclosure but given the reinforced security, their Mission was negative.

“The children will be back at school this week and we will try to meet some of their school needs.

“We believe that the next campaign can help us to finalize the podium, the land where there are stones, plastering of the walls of the enclosure and increase some classic office objects.

“My greetings to the whole RIGHT family.

Francois Byemba

BRIC Coordinator"

Thanks again for your continued prayers and support.

May God bless you.

The RIGHT Board of Directors

Dan & Kayna Stout, Traycee Shepard, and Larry & Yvonne Nelson



