Help BRIC Provide Assistance to War Torn Goma

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $415
Campaign funds will be received by Larry Nelson
To all our kind supporters of RIGHT (Relief in the Congo for God’s Children from Human Trafficking) and BRIC (Building Resilience in the Congo) past and present:
Thank you so very much for your past financial support of RIGHT’s efforts to feed and protect the people rescued and sustained by the lifesaving BRIC project.
As you know, through your donations, BRIC has been able to install an armored security gate, build enclosure walls, construct a building for offices and classrooms, and enlarge a stage where students perform the creative, self-help exercises learned through BRIC seminars, as well as music and dance performances that inform and uplift the community. Most recently, they have built a small structure with a toilet and shower, as well as installed basic electricity to the compound. All of this is in addition to rescuing and rehabilitating those once forced into service as child soldiers and worse by rogue warlords and bandits.
These life sustaining improvements could not happen without your prayers and financial assistance since 2022.
Thank you, but our crusade to save and improve the lives of the people in the region is far from complete.
Feuding rebel warlords dangerously close to the homes of the people of Goma, and they continue to control many roads, disrupt, and block food supply lines, and harass the people. This has forced many citizens of Goma to turn to BRIC for help.
This past year, parents were forced to forage for food in the rebel-filled forest where they risked their lives or capture. Children left alone while parents foraged for food were at significant risk of being kidnapped and trafficked. BRIC allowed fathers and mothers to drop their children at the enclosure. At this safe haven the children were fed with limited supplies of food, given school lessons, and provided with other help as needed.
BRIC provided food, shelter, training, and a vital lifeline to the students at the enclosure and the growing number of families whom they helped sustain.
In addition, BRIC recently held a 3-day Activity for the children and youth during which they were able to exhibit works of art that they produced during the summer holidays.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. People are displaced, starving, and homeless. Making safe havens like BRIC is necessary for survival. Please help in any way you can.
Your donations, small or large, will save lives.
Here is the latest communication from the BRIC coordinator to the RIGHT board:
"There have been some improvements. Part of the enclosure has been barb-wired, a good podium within the space has been improved, the stones have been leveled to a minimum, the doors and windows have been reinforced.
“In the BRIC district, there had been an attack by armed robbers and they had wanted to enter the enclosure but given the reinforced security, their Mission was negative.
“The children will be back at school this week and we will try to meet some of their school needs.
“We believe that the next campaign can help us to finalize the podium, the land where there are stones, plastering of the walls of the enclosure and increase some classic office objects.
“My greetings to the whole RIGHT family.
Francois Byemba
BRIC Coordinator"
Thanks again for your continued prayers and support.
May God bless you.
The RIGHT Board of Directors
Dan & Kayna Stout, Traycee Shepard, and Larry & Yvonne Nelson
Thanks for doing this!
I pray for all the best blessings to the children of BRIC and the BRIC associates.
November 12th, 2024
Once again, we end our last official 2024 GiveSendGo fundraising campaign, but we will be keeping it open since we had a monthly donation made by my wife's sister Cathie.
We understand that many people have been donating what they could to help the victims of 🌀 Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Our hearts go out to them...and it will be a long haul needed to continue helping them as much as we all can.
Should you desire to donate to RIGHT later in 2024 or 2025, feel free to do so anytime via our ongoing GiveSendGo campaign, our RIGHT-dedicated PayPal link, or by sending a check to our RIGHT-dedicated post office box: P.O. Box 840, Luther, Oklahoma 73064.
Thank you!!!
October 24th, 2024
My wife said:
"I am so grateful for my friend Jan Kemp and her daughter Kayna Kemp Stout. Kayna's son Boyd Z. Stout is a dancer and dance therapist who journeyed to the Congo with a theatre troupe from Costa Rica.
While working with youth there on how to deal with their life trauma through the Butoh form of dance, and through the troupe using theatrics for more therapy and expression for the youth and children, Boyd met their leader François Byemba Mbf, the Coordinator of Building Resilience in Congo (BRIC).
Boyd ran a GoFundMe fundraiser for BRIC, through which I met Francois, and with the help of my husband Larry W Nelson, our close friend D. Nathan Meehan, and David Albert of Friendly Water for the World, we started the Relief in the Congo for God's Children from Human Trafficking (RIGHT) 501(c)(3) charity as a USA fundraising organization for proceeds to go to BRIC.
I have met others who know Francois and his BRIC associates personally, and I am thankful for that as well.
Our GiveSendGo fundraising campaign ends soon -- if you can, please donate even $5 or $10 to this worthy cause.
You can research further at our organization's Facebook page: RIGHT - Relief in the Congo for God's Children from Human Trafficking."
Thank you for your support!
October 4th, 2024
Hi All,
Hope you are having a wonderful week.
A friend donated $10 as a monthly subscription. You can donate as little as $5 per month. This way, you could donate without breaking your monthly budget, but it will accumulate to a larger donation.
Just thought I would point that out.
Anything you give will help us to support children in the war-torn area of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Thank you very much,
Larry Nelson
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.