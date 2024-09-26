Please help the Drachenfels family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,541
The Drachenfels family is asking for help to get either enough for a security deposit or buying a cheap mobile home. It's Ernest me/dad my wife Janet and 3 of my kids Austin, Makayla and Jonah. I am trying to keep my family off the streets so I've been getting hotel rooms but I'm broke and I'm looking for work. My wife can't work yet due to disability reasons. Anything is amazing and Thank you. God bless 💓
Keep going
I hope this helps with at least a nights stay at a hotel or a good meal for you and your family
You are tough! Remember that always. So much love and hope for your family and you. You are so important.
Sending all the good vibes your way! Hang in there, and take it day by day, hour by hour, and then minute by minute if you need to.
Really hoping things turn around for you and your family. You’re doing everything you can. Thank you for sharing your story with us
Keep doing what you’re doing bud! Sending lots of love and well wishes to you and your family. Stay strong and stay safe!
God Bless You and Your Family from me and mine in Australia
sending strength in this time
I pray for you and your family. I pray this donation reaches you and multiples in blessing for you. May God protect you and hear your prayers. Sending you prayers and love from Australia. God bless.
May god bless you, doing so well Your family is being very brave and so are you.
May God Bless you and your family. I will be praying for you.
