Campaign Image

Car Fund For Karen

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Elizabeth Zimmerman

Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Zimmerman

Car Fund For Karen

Karen is an amazing single mom, and grandmother.  She is raising 4 grandchildren and could really use a newer to her family car.  She drive a small Honda sedan, that is almost ready to go to the junkyard.  She doesn't ask for anything for herself, instead she is constantly giving.  Her adult son has been fighting for many years, and she is involved in his care.   He has many appointments, that she helps transport him to, and a newer car would bless them all.    Please pray for her son, Austin, in his cancer battle, and for Karen as well.   She has strong faith, but this is quite a test she has been under.  Thank you and God Bless.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jen Roe
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for health and the perfect vehicle for the sweet precious grandmother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo