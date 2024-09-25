Car Fund For Karen

Karen is an amazing single mom, and grandmother. She is raising 4 grandchildren and could really use a newer to her family car. She drive a small Honda sedan, that is almost ready to go to the junkyard. She doesn't ask for anything for herself, instead she is constantly giving. Her adult son has been fighting for many years, and she is involved in his care. He has many appointments, that she helps transport him to, and a newer car would bless them all. Please pray for her son, Austin, in his cancer battle, and for Karen as well. She has strong faith, but this is quite a test she has been under. Thank you and God Bless.