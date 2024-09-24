Supporting Manny and Leigh Marquez Family

On September 21st, 2024 at 6:39pm, my nephew Kastl Tarkovsky Marquez entered the world. His parents, my brother Manny and his wife Leigh, loved him from the moment they met him. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long after his birth that the midwives noticed Kastl wasn’t receiving enough oxygen in his blood. It was then that Manny & Leigh rushed him to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa. The amazing doctors and staff there determined that Kastl’s heart and lungs weren’t working the way they needed to. After various tests and experts being called in early Sunday morning, it was discovered that Kastl has 6 anomalies on his heart. Manny and Leigh were devastated and immediately had an emergency Baptism done for Kastl that night. Needless to say, he was a baby in need of serious help.





The staff at St. Francis decided he needed to be moved to Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where their NICU Heart Specialist were more equipped to tackle the problem. Kastl is now safe in the care of the Children’s Hospital staff, but is looking at several impending surgeries to get to the root of his ailments. My brother and sister-in-law are being told this is going to be at least a month in NICU, possibly more. As you may imagine, this was not something that Manny and Leigh had envisioned or planned for. Manny is a freelance filmmaker and was about to begin a month long film project that was to help pay a big portion of his family’s yearly income. Leigh is a homemaker, and had to leave the other 5 Marquez children back in Tulsa to attend school and try to live a semblance of a normal life.





Manny doesn’t like asking for help, but I am reaching out for him to ask if any of you feel like helping the Marquez Family, please donate here. Manny is going to continue to work as much as he can once the baby gets stable enough that he can drive back to Tulsa several times a week. He will also be working on projects from the room that the Ronald McDonald House in OKC is providing for he and Leigh. Any money donated will go to supplement the work he is missing out on, it will help pay for fuel for travel back to Tulsa from time to time, and provide groceries for the other kids they had to leave at home with family.





Manny, Leigh and their six children have received so much support from clergy, family members, and their parish & friend community. We ask you to keep those prayers coming, and if you feel like doing a little more, this is a way. Manny has asked that we invoke Blessed Stanley Rother in our prayers for Kastl, so - Blessed Stanley Rother, pray for us.