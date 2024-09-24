Supporting Dominic's cancer journey

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $19,000
Campaign funds will be received by Jacqueline Van Nes
Dominic was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer stage 2 in April of 2024. The outlook was promising to restore his health with chemo and surgery. He was undergoing chemo treatments up until surgery on September 11. Sadly the tumor was deemed inoperable once the surgeon physically looked at it and the operation was halted. He's been given a grim outlook by his medical team and moved to stage 3. With that in mind, we decided to take a fresh approach with a different chemo regimen and MANY natural and alternative therapies. Dominic is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. However, all complementary treatments are paid out of pocket and that's where you can make a difference.
Any donations or support would be tremendously appreciated by Dominic. It would help cover a trip to Sanoviv Medical Institute Mexico. Sanoviv is a fully licensed hospital that offers a unique blend of conventional, complementary, alternative and integrative programs. Sanoviv uses “Functional Medicine” which addresses and treats the underlying causes of disease. Dominic and I have saved enough to cover 2/3 of the cost. This campaign will cover the rest. Please pray that the Lord will continue to meet every need.
Our prayers are with Dominic for full recovery.
Good Luck Dominic with your treatment. We are praying for your recovery. You, Jacqueline and the kids are always in our thoughts and prayers. Francoise, Rendell and Isabella
Your body is wise. We hope that it will heal with the support of the alternative treatments. Stay strong, trust, and see yourself healthy and ready for the next adventures that life is sending your way. All our love, ARZS Lake
God bless you and your family, we are praying for you
Go, Dominic, go!! Sending you our support!!
Sending lots of love to team Dominic. We love your positivity, and we're always with the team.
With love and best wishes
My mom, Carolyn, and our whole family are praying for you and your family.
So exciting to know you have an option that offers hope and healing for Dominic. Blessings to you and your family
Dominic and Jacqueline, My heart is with you all the way to Mexico and back. Take good care and know that I love you. Cousin Ginger
Sending positive and healing thoughts.
Thinking and praying for you all and that Dominic will respond to the treatment.
Praying for you Dominic! I'm so happy.to hear that you guys are following through with alternatives - you got this!!
You got this Dominic. You can do it. We're all pulling for you and can't wait to see you all.
Time to beat this!!!
Ww are thrilled your next healing site is in Mexico. It's our favorite vacation destination & we know healing awaits! God Bless You & we love You Four!!
We’re praying for you and the family!
Dominic, we will be praying for you during your treatment, and for your healing. We look forward to seeing you up and healthy again soon!
