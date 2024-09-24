Supporting Dominic's cancer journey

Dominic was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer stage 2 in April of 2024. The outlook was promising to restore his health with chemo and surgery. He was undergoing chemo treatments up until surgery on September 11. Sadly the tumor was deemed inoperable once the surgeon physically looked at it and the operation was halted. He's been given a grim outlook by his medical team and moved to stage 3. With that in mind, we decided to take a fresh approach with a different chemo regimen and MANY natural and alternative therapies. Dominic is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. However, all complementary treatments are paid out of pocket and that's where you can make a difference.

Any donations or support would be tremendously appreciated by Dominic. It would help cover a trip to Sanoviv Medical Institute Mexico. Sanoviv is a fully licensed hospital that offers a unique blend of conventional, complementary, alternative and integrative programs. Sanoviv uses “Functional Medicine” which addresses and treats the underlying causes of disease. Dominic and I have saved enough to cover 2/3 of the cost. This campaign will cover the rest. Please pray that the Lord will continue to meet every need.