Brain Cancer fundraiser for 10 Year old

On September 5th I brought my son Jameson for a Cat scan in the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown Pennsylvania, where it was discovered he had a 6.4 cm brain tumor that was putting tremendous amount of pressure and fluid build up on the brain. Jameson was Medi transported to CHOP in Philadelphia where he underwent an over seven hour brain surgery.

On September 12, we received some of the worst news a parent can receive when the pathology came back. Confirming Jameson had brain cancer. He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma of the non-WNT non-SHH sub- type. Which means he is at a higher risk and does not respond well to conventional treatment had it been WNT or SHH.

I have not left his side since his surgery and am unable to return to work. My home expenses are really starting to build up and we are currently exploring a treatment option in Texas that would allow Jameson the best possible prognosis for his type of cancer. If we want to be accepted into the Texas Cancer Center, we will have to prove we have the ability to pay for the treatment since it is out of state, and Jameson's insurance will not cover the cost.

I am humbly asking anyone that is able to donate so that my child can receive the best possible treatment available as well as allow me his mother to stay by his side through this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, please Share and send prayers our way. Jameson is already a miracle as due to the tumor size and location.

We were told he would not even be able to speak after surgery for months and he is already able to speak full sentences. He has a very long road ahead of him with lots of challenges, but he is an extremely powerful soul, and he knows that God is on his side and will be guiding and supporting him through this along with his mother, reminding him of that inner strength that resides within us all.

I thank anyone in advance that is able to donate share and pray for my son and that we will be able to put him in alignment with the best possible treatment for his diagnosis. Thank you and God Bless.