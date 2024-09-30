Rose’s Journey to Wellness

This fundraiser is in honor of a Victory for our precious Rose! In the cute words of Rose’s amazing momma Darlene, “Rose has not been feeling so ‘Rosie’ ❤️🥀 .”

We are hoping that the continued outpouring of love and support for her through well wishes, prayers and also helping in support with the extra financial costs that were unexpected, (ambulance trips, extended & unexpected hospital stays in ICU and Special Care Unit, etc….) will help lift her spirits, as well as to help aid her in healing faster in knowing that she is SO deeply loved by so many.



Rose is a sweet young lady who happens to have been fighting chronic illness for many years. She is intelligent and ambitious. She recently graduated the SCORE program for business excellence and is on her way to becoming a business analyst. She enjoys long drives in her Jeep YJ through the country side. She earned a blue belt in Jiu Jitsu at a young age. Over the years she has taken up a liking to sewing and quilting and has many projects under her belt, even using one of her quilts to keep her warm during her stay in the hospital.

Merrick has been great at keeping us in the loop of each turn of events. You may or may not be aware that her initial surgery was considered a ‘minor’ procedure that was done back at the very beginning of Sept. Generally, this particular procedure is an outpatient surgery where you have it done, then go home the same day. However, when they went in to clean up the endometriosis which had spread around her internal organs, the surgeon was concerned there was an issue with her appendix. Thus, they made a decision during the surgery to perform an appendectomy. In most cases, I’m sure a patient wouldn’t incur such complications from this procedure. However, as previously mentioned above, and for those who know Rose’s history, things are far more complicated for her than the average patient.

That said, very serious complications ensued. After a day of observation, she was sent home. Within 24 hours, she developed hardening in another part of her abdomen, began fighting a fever and her pain level was off the charts. In addition, she was experiencing weakness that was critical. Her family was quick to act, Merrick rushing her back to the closest ER where she was evaluated and then transferred to a better equipped hospital. It was quickly determined that she had internal bleeding and a hematoma, but they were unsure where the bleeding was originating from. It was decided a blood transfusion was absolutely necessary as her hemoglobin was at a 5.1 and normal is 12. This was an extremely complicated task due to the amount of sensitivities and allergies that she already has an extensive history of.

As most of you know, the transfusion was performed and steroids were given to mitigate any anaphylactic responses. We were very grateful that all things considered, she tollerated the transfusion quite well. In addition, because of severity of the hematoma that had developed in her abdomen and was now infected with a resistant form of e coli and turning to sepsis within her body, she required high doses of antibiotics, hitting it from all angles possible to stop the infection process and keep it from spreading. She required medications made through a compound pharmacy due to the fact that she is highly allergic to most all medications in pill form as they contain corn and other binding agents that her body cannot tolerate at all.

Regarding the hematoma, a drain tube was placed into her lower backside so that the hematoma could continue to be drained frequently and not build up further infection (as you can see by now, this is an incredibly complicated and out of the ordinary medical situation). Those of you who have been following her progress also are aware that she had spent 2 1/2 weeks in the hospital trying to keep her stable, and although she was sent home at least twice, had to return due to complications with infection returning. At the present time, she is home and has a nurse that is coming weekly to check her healing at the drain tube site. Merrick and Rose have been maintaining flushing the tube & keeping the site clean, changing gauze bandages and generally keeping the area clean & free of inflammation to prevent further infection flare ups. This is a huge task in and of itself. Fortunately Merrick’s manager has been both understanding and generous in supporting extra time needed to care for Rose during this daunting ordeal. Her family has also been an immense support during this time.

As of today, Merrick informed me that she has still been fighting some breakthrough fever, which as most know…means this is her body working very hard to heal on its own and continue fighting any looming infection. She has also continued to have some lighter left side pelvic bleeding (that’s where the hematoma is located). However, she is scheduled to have the drain removed this Wednesday, Oct 2nd…assuming there are no further complications.

I’ve set up this fundraiser as a way to help further show love & support to this sweet and very special couple that we all love and cherish so very much. The healing process will likely take weeks to months before Rose is back to full function. Medical costs incurred were much greater than expected and that is in addition to the extra time off work needed for her care and recovery.

Rose and Merrick are so deeply appreciated and touched by all those who have extended their love, support, prayers and well wishes over them during this difficult time. Thank you so much for being a part of our close knit family and friends. We love each & every one of you! I know that these 2 wouldn’t be the same without your love and support.

We continue to pray Psalm 91 protection over them and claim complete healing for Rose!

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Crystaline, Merrick, Rose & Family



