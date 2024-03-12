Bearing the Camacho Family Burdens

Anyone who knows Nick and Brooke Camacho knows their family has been through much these last couple of years. Two years ago they endured a devastating loss when Hurricane Ian flooded their home in the middle of the night with rising waters up to two feet. They lost most of their possessions. As of late, Brooke has been hospitalized due to her severe health decline and will be transferred to a rehab facility in hopes of Brooke being able to walk again. In addition to this difficulty, Nick works full-time, is in seminary (TES), and they have four small children who are homeschooled. Needless to say, their needs and burdens are many.

I wanted to start a fundraiser for them to help cover medical costs in the months ahead. They have exhausted all available tests and treatments covered by insurance and are still left with no answers. Your gift will help supply more options for Brooke to get treatments that will not be covered by insurance. Lord willing, these alternative options may restore Brooke's function. You are more than welcome to directly give funds to Nick outside this campaign (you can text me with any questions).

Getting to watch Nick and Brooke respond faithfully to this trial has no doubt bolstered the faith of many of us. And I feel privileged to get to see the Lord's incredible work in their lives through the heartache of this trial.

"God sustains our faith not by keeping it away from trials, not by making sure it’s never tested. God doesn’t protect us, hold on to us, keep us enduring continually, holding fast by making life easy. He does the opposite. God sustains our true faith by putting it through hard times. He sustains our faith by means of trials. If you ever live with doubts and fears, it’s wonderful to know you’ve got the real thing. It’s wonderful to see its capability to survive disaster. In fact, I have found in my life that the more severe the trial, the stronger my faith is, the more my confidence in God rises." - John MacArthur

Any amount you are able to give will be a blessing, and if you are not able to give, please share with others and pray for the Lord to provide for their needs.