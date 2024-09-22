Melbourne YWAM Mission!

Hi everyone!

My name is Jayden Dennis, and the Lord has called me to Australia for His glory and to advance the Kingdom through YWAM! He has called me to Melbourne, Australia to join a wonderful YWAM team to partner with opening a new school for the nations.

My current status is with YWAM in Newcastle Australia, where I will be sent to the nation of Fiji with my team over the new year to preach the gospel and the love of Jesus.

Upon coming back from my outreach, I will then be traveling south to Melbourne, Victoria with my school leaders and sisters in Christ to pioneer a new chapter of YWAM; the revival of the Melbourne base and operation of DTS’s!! This base is located in a beautiful city and will need a lot of love, but by next October, it will be operating to equip and send out a new generation of missionaries for the sake of the Gospel!

My goal is to simply obey and serve the Lord, and right now that includes traveling to Fiji with my team for our outreach and moving to Melbourne with people God has placed in my life that have showed me what true friendship and relationship is.

I am simply looking for funds to support me for my commitment to Melbourne, which would cover flights and visa! Coming from the United States, tickets usually run over $1,200 as a round trip, and the current cost of a visa will potentially be increasing.

I am grateful to everyone who has chosen to support me. Thank you ❤️