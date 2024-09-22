Support Jeremy Harris's Fight for Free Speech

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Jeremy Harris
I am Jeremy Harris, and I’m currently facing legal charges for disorderly conduct after expressing myself in a manner that some found offensive. You can read the details of what happened here; https://twitter.com/unlimited_ls/status/1820893949344518187
This situation is not just about the content of my speech—it’s about the right to free speech, a cornerstone of our First Amendment. Whether or not you agree with my views, the freedom to express ourselves, even unpopular or offensive ideas, is what keeps democracy alive. By supporting my legal fund, you’re standing up for every American’s right to voice their opinions without fear of punishment or censorship.
Your donation will help me cover the costs of my legal defense as I fight for my constitutional rights. Together, we can send a strong message that free speech, however controversial, must be protected.
Thank you for standing with me in this critical fight.
Donate now to support free speech!
Victory o/ Never give up, brother. What they did was actually corrupt and in direct contravention with the First Amendment. Hold your head up high. Be smart about your next moves. Win. P r o x
Help as much as you are able and we will be proud of our efforts
Keep up the fight, no surrender
Brave
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.