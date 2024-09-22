Support Jeremy Harris's Fight for Free Speech

I am Jeremy Harris, and I’m currently facing legal charges for disorderly conduct after expressing myself in a manner that some found offensive. You can read the details of what happened here; https://twitter.com/unlimited_ls/status/1820893949344518187

This situation is not just about the content of my speech—it’s about the right to free speech, a cornerstone of our First Amendment. Whether or not you agree with my views, the freedom to express ourselves, even unpopular or offensive ideas, is what keeps democracy alive. By supporting my legal fund, you’re standing up for every American’s right to voice their opinions without fear of punishment or censorship.



Your donation will help me cover the costs of my legal defense as I fight for my constitutional rights. Together, we can send a strong message that free speech, however controversial, must be protected.

Thank you for standing with me in this critical fight.



Donate now to support free speech!









