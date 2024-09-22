Campaign Image

Supporting Angelo

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,768

Campaign created by Tracy Naff

Campaign funds will be received by Lina Scalisi

Supporting Angelo

Supporting Angelo

Dear friends and community, I am a special education teacher seeking your help! One of my students with Autism, who I have taught for the last 6 years, has faced unimaginable challenges. Angelo and his single mother have recently lost their home and are now without shelter. As they navigate this tough period, we want to come together to support them — particularly Angelo, a beautiful child on the Autism spectrum, who requires special care and understanding. Every dollar contributed will go directly to helping find them a safe home and ensuring Angelo has access to the necessary resources for a brighter future.

Let’s rally together and show the power of community and compassion. Thank you for your generosity!"

By following these steps, you can create a strong support network for the family and help them regain stability. *Blessing*

#GivingTuesday, #GivingTwosday, or #GivingTwosday2023

Recent Donations
Show:
Christina Brown
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Caleb Weinstock
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Caleb Weinstock
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you.

Cynthia Bellucci
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Steve Blitstein
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Heather Bellucci
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

You’ve got this! You have so many people in your corner rooting for you! Stay strong! Brighter days are ahead!

sharon dix-stark
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Elise Solomon
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

This too shall pass!

Shari Silverstein
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Please know you and Angelo are not alone. There is a community of people, including myself, who care deeply about your well-being and future.

Dara Salama
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Lauren Levy
$ 18.00 USD
4 months ago

Lori
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

My prayers are for you and your wonderful son to get back on your feet.

Robin Glasser
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Courtney Klein
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Suzanne Harrawood
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Laura Zerbo
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Chrisanthy Vargo
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Susan Alvarado
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Great idea, Tracy. Proud of you for spreading the word to help Angelo and his Mom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Sandra Rose
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo