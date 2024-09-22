Supporting Angelo

Dear friends and community, I am a special education teacher seeking your help! One of my students with Autism, who I have taught for the last 6 years, has faced unimaginable challenges. Angelo and his single mother have recently lost their home and are now without shelter. As they navigate this tough period, we want to come together to support them — particularly Angelo, a beautiful child on the Autism spectrum, who requires special care and understanding. Every dollar contributed will go directly to helping find them a safe home and ensuring Angelo has access to the necessary resources for a brighter future.

Let’s rally together and show the power of community and compassion. Thank you for your generosity!"

By following these steps, you can create a strong support network for the family and help them regain stability. *Blessing*

