Raised:
USD $280
Campaign funds will be received by Myrla Kiluk
Operation Cookies for Troops:
It's Time to Make a Difference! Every year many of you have given your support in any way you can to this project. I know times are tough (economically) but if you’re interested in joining us see the details below. As of date, we’ve already received 75 care packages requests.
From November 29th, 2024, to December 6th, 2024, we will be collecting donations and preparing care packages for our troops. Let's show them our appreciation and gratitude!
OVERVIEW:
The project started out in Nov 2021, with friends I met from this hiking group, baking homemade cookies and holiday items as part of care packages to 20 troops deployed. The initiative grew and we sent 50 then 100 the following years.
WAYS TO HELP:
- Donate ingredients and single serving snack items like dried fruits, nuts, candies, biscuits, biscottis, chips, popcorns etc.
- Help bake cookies, make shipping labels, packaging and more.
- Provide handmade holiday cards from kids.
- Sponsor a box to be shipped ($20).
- Give monetary donations via this platform.
If you know anyone deploying, please send their info to me: cookiesfortroops603@yahoo.com
If you’re interested in helping out, please message me.
Thank you for your support!
I love this, Steph. Great job!
Thank you for doing that!!
Thank you for doing this. As a military brat whose dad went TDY several times during my childhood, I love this initiative. And I always love to see the many familiar HB faces that join you. As I've said several times, you have a huge heart for people and you put it into action. The latter is always the hard part for most, but not you. Be blessed. Ben
Myrla, I love that you do this every holiday. I can’t help with the baking but grateful I can contribute some ingredients. Xo
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.