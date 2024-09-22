Operation Cookies for Troops:

It's Time to Make a Difference! Every year many of you have given your support in any way you can to this project. I know times are tough (economically) but if you’re interested in joining us see the details below. As of date, we’ve already received 75 care packages requests.

From November 29th, 2024, to December 6th, 2024, we will be collecting donations and preparing care packages for our troops. Let's show them our appreciation and gratitude!





OVERVIEW:

The project started out in Nov 2021, with friends I met from this hiking group, baking homemade cookies and holiday items as part of care packages to 20 troops deployed. The initiative grew and we sent 50 then 100 the following years.





WAYS TO HELP:

- Donate ingredients and single serving snack items like dried fruits, nuts, candies, biscuits, biscottis, chips, popcorns etc.

- Help bake cookies, make shipping labels, packaging and more.

- Provide handmade holiday cards from kids.

- Sponsor a box to be shipped ($20).

- Give monetary donations via this platform.





If you know anyone deploying, please send their info to me: cookiesfortroops603@yahoo.com

If you’re interested in helping out, please message me.

Thank you for your support!