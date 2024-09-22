In Support of Madi and Family

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $4,015
Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Miller
On September 25, 2024 we will celebrate Madison's second birthday. Praise God for this little miracle! Then on October 2, Madison will have open heart surgery at Devos Children's Hospital to fix three issues in her heart. Kasandra and Andrew will travel down with Madi for surgery. Andrew will stay a few days and then return home to work and care for Grayson and Mackenzie. Kasandra anticipates staying at Devos until Madi is discharged. Projections are for about a six week recovery.
First and foremost we covet your prayers for a successful surgery and recovery. And prayers for the family as they navigate this difficult season.
Kasandra will lose her income as a nurse during this time. Andrew expects to take the big kids down to see Mom and Madi a few times during the recovery. In anticipation of the loss of income and expenses for travel, food, and lodging, I have set up this fund to help. We appreciate anything you can do.
Prayers for Madi, family and all involved in her care.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Thinking of you all Miller fam, sending love to Madi and everyone!
Our prayers and love are with you. I'm so thankful my girls are part of your journey. God bless the whole family. I hope to meet Madi one day.
Prayers
Continued prayers
Will continue to pray for Madi and family.
Kasandra and family, you are amazing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Wishing you strength and one good news day after another.
Hugs and daily prayers for Madi and all her family.
Prayers for all of you during this difficult time. Mom, are you able to receive donated sick, vacation or other days from your coworkers? Once I was blessed with donated days. Worth checking if you haven't already!
Happy Birthday Madi!
Happy birthday Madi! Praying for a safe surgery and speedy recovery ❤️🩹
