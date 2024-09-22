In Support of Madi and Family

On September 25, 2024 we will celebrate Madison's second birthday. Praise God for this little miracle! Then on October 2, Madison will have open heart surgery at Devos Children's Hospital to fix three issues in her heart. Kasandra and Andrew will travel down with Madi for surgery. Andrew will stay a few days and then return home to work and care for Grayson and Mackenzie. Kasandra anticipates staying at Devos until Madi is discharged. Projections are for about a six week recovery.

First and foremost we covet your prayers for a successful surgery and recovery. And prayers for the family as they navigate this difficult season.

Kasandra will lose her income as a nurse during this time. Andrew expects to take the big kids down to see Mom and Madi a few times during the recovery. In anticipation of the loss of income and expenses for travel, food, and lodging, I have set up this fund to help. We appreciate anything you can do.



