In Support of Madi and Family

On September 25, 2024 we will celebrate Madison's second birthday.  Praise God for this little miracle! Then on October 2, Madison will have open heart surgery at Devos Children's Hospital to fix three issues in her heart. Kasandra and Andrew will travel down with Madi for surgery.  Andrew will stay a few days and then return home to work and care for Grayson and Mackenzie. Kasandra anticipates staying at Devos until Madi is discharged.  Projections are for about a six week recovery.   

First and foremost we covet your prayers for a successful surgery and recovery.  And prayers for the family as they navigate this difficult season.  

Kasandra will lose her income as a nurse during this time. Andrew expects to take the big kids down to see Mom and Madi a few times during the recovery.  In anticipation of the loss of income and expenses for travel, food, and lodging, I have set up this fund to help.  We appreciate anything you can do.  


Recent Donations
Myrna Campbell-angel lady
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Carson
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Kim Wiggers
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for Madi, family and all involved in her care.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Swanson family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Cindy Harvey
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

The Mitchell Fam
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you all Miller fam, sending love to Madi and everyone!

Laurie Swanson
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Our prayers and love are with you. I'm so thankful my girls are part of your journey. God bless the whole family. I hope to meet Madi one day. 🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers

Shellie Perron
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Continued prayers

Jay and Pam Dubey
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Will continue to pray for Madi and family.

Natalia Chugunov
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Ron and Bonnie Raffaele
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kasandra and family, you are amazing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Leanne Frazier
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you strength and one good news day after another.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Hugs and daily prayers for Madi and all her family.

Karma Common
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for all of you during this difficult time. Mom, are you able to receive donated sick, vacation or other days from your coworkers? Once I was blessed with donated days. Worth checking if you haven't already!

Kathy Worpel
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Mari Schupp
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Happy Birthday Madi!

Cassie Maleport
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Happy birthday Madi! Praying for a safe surgery and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹

